The musical biopic market has been seeing a lot of action lately. With the domestic box office success of the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet as well as the impressive casting announcements for the upcoming biopics for each member of The Beatles. Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, and Joseph Quinn have all been nabbed to play Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison respectively. If all that news has you in the mood for another biopic, you're in luck! Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic of Queen's late-great frontman Freddie Mercury, starring Rami Malek as Mercury, is now streaming on Prime Video as of January 1.

A frame story, beginning and ending at the famous Queen performance at Live Aid on July 13, 1985, the logline for Bohemian Rhapsody is as follows:

"Freddie Mercury — the lead singer of Queen — defies stereotypes and convention to become a beloved entertainer; the band's popular songs lead to Queen's rise in the 1970s; after leaving the group to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with Queen for the benefit concert Live Aid — resulting in one of the most memorable performances in rock 'n' roll."

Is 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Worth Watching?

The film, while scoring a 60% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, is one of the top highest-grossing biopics. It earned more than $903.6 million dollars at the box office worldwide. When the film released in theaters in 2018, Collider's Perri Nemiroff zeroed in on Malek's performance as Mercury, and rightfully so. "Bohemian Rhapsody may not be the smoothest ride ever, but Malek’s performance successfully brings together a wide variety of snapshots of Freddie Mercury’s life, beginning with the formation of the band." Any lifelong fan of Queen should definitely give it a shot, even with creative liberties taken.

Slightly younger fans of Queen, who maybe, like this author, grew up borrowing their parents' CDs, experience a feeling of anemoia, because they weren't even born by the time Freddie Mercury died. They, with no chance of ever experiencing Queen in their hey-day or no chance of reuniting in that exact combination, can take away something from the film they were never able to experience, including seeing a version, albeit fictional, of that iconic Live Aid performance from 1985.

Bohemian Rhapsody is available to stream on Prime Video. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

