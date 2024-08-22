The Big Picture Long Story Short, a new animated comedy from the creator of BoJack, will feature artwork by Lisa Hanawalt.

The series will explore shared history, inside jokes, and old wounds of a family, aimed at a mature audience.

With a reunion of creative minds from BoJack and Tuca & Bertie, Long Story Short is the next project in the works.

BoJack Horseman just celebrated its tenth anniversary, and to mark the occasion, Netflix has announced a new animated comedy from the creator of the acclaimed show. Long Story Short will be the title of the series Raphael Bob-Waksberg will bring to the screen in the near future. The project will feature artwork created by Lisa Hanawalt, and it will be aimed at a mature audience. The premise of the series reads as follows: "Long Story Short is about a family, over time. It's about the shared history, the inside jokes, the old wounds. If you’ve ever had a mother, father, sibling, partner, or child, this is the show for you and by the way would it kill you to call them?"

After working on BoJack Horseman, Raphael Bob-Waksberg served as an executive producer on Tuca & Bertie, another adult animated sitcom that was centered around the titular characters voiced by Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong. The first season of the series premiered on Netflix. After the streaming platform canceled the program, it was picked up by Adult Swim for a couple of other seasons before it was shut down once more. Lisa Hanawalt's art was featured in Tuca and Bertie's adventures. Long Story Short will serve as a reunion for the creative minds behind the animated show.

Around the same time Tuca & Bertie made its debut on television, Raphael Bob-Waksberg worked on Undone, a Prime Video production he created alongside Kate Purdy. That story was centered around Alma Winograd-Diaz (Rosa Salazar). The character discovered she had a new relationship with time and space after a car crash almost took her life. Undone ran on Prime Season for two seasons. Daveed Diggs and Bob Odenkirk were also a part of the voice cast that brought Alma's story to life.

The Legacy of 'BoJack Horseman'

Long Story Short might be the next project Raphael Bob-Waksberg will work on, but its development would've never been possible without the success of BoJack Horseman. The series featured the voice of Will Arnett as the titular character. Through the course of six seasons and a holiday special, the show explored the life of an actor who had lost his purpose after a life of struggling with various mental health conditions and a raging case of alcoholism. Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins, Aaron Paul and Amy Sedaris also starred in one of the most critically acclaimed animated stories the streaming platform has produced.

A release date for Long Story Short hasn't been set by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.