Bojack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg took to Twitter to discuss Dave Chappelle, specifically the comedian’s recent controversies surrounding making jokes at the expense of the transgender community. Bob-Waksberg then used the opportunity to do some good by promising to release a cut Bojack Horseman joke if a certain amount of people donated to a charity.

Bob-Waksberg started the Twitter thread by saying:

“Still mystified that apparently Dave Chapelle’s deal is that he says whatever he wants and Netflix just has to air it, unedited. Is that normal, for comedians? Because Netflix once asked me to change a joke because they were worried it might upset David Fincher.” “Just looked up the cut Fincher joke because I actually couldn't remember it. Turns out it was a whole scene! Netflix was right to note, it's a dumb scene. My point was it's silly for a network to pretend their hands are tied when it comes to the content they put on their network.”

Fans of the show, which ended last year after six seasons, immediately began clamoring for more Bojack Horseman, wanting to see the cut joke. Bob-Waksberg then responded with:

“But if people want to see the controversial cut David Fincher bit from season one, I'll share it here if 100 people respond to this tweet with pics of donations they made today (any amount) to Trans Lifeline:”

Bob-Waksberg then provided a link to the donation page for Trans Lifeline, a charity that helps provide support to the trans community.

As the donations started to roll in, Bob-Waksberg provided some context for the cut joke:

“It was early in the show's run and we were still getting out some kinks as far as tone and process.” “CONTEXT: amidst Princess Carolyn’s busy day of agency mergers and projects falling apart, PC has ALSO been recruited by Brenda to organize a baby shower for Kristin. (Who are Brenda and Kristin? Apparently Princess Carolyn’s friends who would have surely become fan favorites.)” “Can Princess Carolyn go to the baby shower and ALSO find a cool director for her new project? And might that cool director be someone who happened to be concurrently producing a different show with Netflix?! Only fifty more donations to find out!”

After over 100 donations were made, and over $2,000 raised for the charity, Bob-Waksberg posted a screenshot of the script for the cut scene. The scene shows Princess Caroline joking around with a fictionalized version of David Fincher at a baby shower.

To close out the thread, Bob-Waksberg responded to a comment asked if Netflix really thought the scene would offend Fincher saying:

“Honestly, who knows? That was my read at the time, but I went back and read their note and I think probably they just didn't think it was that funny. In any case, the show didn't suffer without it. Good night, everybody!”

See the full Twitter thread, and the deleted scene, below:

