Spoiler Alert: This list contains spoilers for BoJack Horseman.

Throughout BoJack Horseman's run on Netflix, the penultimate episodes of each season served as turning points for BoJack (Will Arnett) and those around him. These episodes come right before each season's finale, highlighting BoJack's often deteriorating mental state and the stories of those who have impacted him throughout his life and career. BoJack Horseman's penultimate episodes used either shocking or ambiguous endings to set up an emotional gut punch at the end of each season.

Each penultimate episode of the series sees BoJack, or another main character, face their deepest, darkest fears and have to find a way to face them. Some episodes, like Season 5's "The Showstopper", blur the lines between BoJack's reality and fiction. Other penultimate episodes, like "That's Too Much, Man!" fundamentally changed the course of the series, by putting BoJack at a crossroads as he faces a devastating tragedy. The best penultimate episodes are sharp character studies of these dynamic characters.

6 "Downer Ending"

Season 1, Episode 11