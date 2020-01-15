New ‘BoJack Horseman’ Season 6 Trailer Previews the End of Netflix’s Most Devastating Comedy

BoJack Horseman —undoubtedly the most heartwrenching, devastating show to also feature a talking whale named Tom Jumbo-Grumbo—is gearing up for its final eight episodes, which hit Netflix on January 31. The streamer released the first trailer today for season 6’s second half, which promises the series’ trademark blend of screwball animated comedy and sobering reality.

The series, created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, follows former sitcom star and all-around hot mess BoJack Horseman (Will Arnett) as he tries to get his life together in the colorful, animated city of Hollywoo. Well, that’s the basic gist, but if you haven’t checked it out yet, the tone is kind of impossible to describe. I can basically recommend it to anyone who is interested in crying laughing at a brilliant sight gag two minutes before having your soul torn asunder by a depressing-as-hell twist.

These new episodes will pick up with an uneasily stable BoJack in a teaching role at Wesleyan. This will probably go horribly. Here is Arnett’s voice-over from the trailer, which sums up that BoJack vibe pretty nicely:

“I’ve had a lot of what I thought were rock bottoms only to discover other, rockier bottoms underneath. I used to feel like my whole life was an acting job, doing an impression of the people I saw on television, which was just a projection of a bunch of equally screwed up writers and actors. I felt like a xerox of a xerox of a person.”

Check out the trailer below, followed by a brand new poster. All eight episodes BoJack Horseman season 6 part 2 will debut on Netflix on Friday, January 31. For more on the series—which also stars Alison Brie, Amy Sedaris, Paul F. Tompkins, and Aaron Paul—here is Collider’s own animation expert Dave Trumbore on why Bojack is one of TV’s best dramas.