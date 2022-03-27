When Hwang Dong-hyuk's survival drama Squid Game became the most-watched series on Netflix in the final quarter of 2021, it was a significant moment for South Korea. It was proof that audiences in the west had the capacity for and, more importantly, the desire to consume media from overseas. Indeed, it seems as though South Korean drama is now experiencing the same kind of boom that Japanese anime saw in the late 1990s, when series like Dragon Ball Z and Pokemon had an entire generation of children stuck to their television screens.

In fact, storytellers from Asia have been capturing the imaginations of English-speakers for decades now, with directors such as Akira Kurosawa and Wong Kar-wai becoming extremely popular amongst cinephiles. In recent years there has been more collaboration between western and Asian talent, with filmmakers such as Park Chan-wook making their English-language debuts. What all of this seems to suggest, therefore, is that those residing in places like the United States are willing to overcome the cultural barriers that often present themselves when watching films and television from Asia. However, if this is truly the case, then why does Indian cinema, specifically Bollywood, still tend to get overlooked by global audiences?

Mother India (1957)

There are countless great directors, writers, producers and performers who have turned it into one of the most flourishing film industries in the world. From Mother India (1957) to Lagaan (2001), Sholay (1975) to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Mr. India to Dangal, Bollywood has been entertaining its millions of fans since the early 1930s. So why then does it not receive the same recognition, and respect, as Japan, Hong Kong, or South Korea? Simply put, what makes it so inaccessible? Arguably, it shouldn’t be. Not at all. If we take a closer look, you’ll be able to see why.

First, what comes to mind when we think of Bollywood cinema? Even the uninitiated will likely be familiar with its penchant for song and dance. Most definitely, musical numbers are so ingrained into the industry’s identity that any Indian film without them is often considered an anomaly. And thanks to the great playback singers of the last century, like Kishore Kumar and the recently passed Lata Mangeshkar, the music has very often been the reason a movie has garnered so much interest leading up to its release. But for English-speakers, is the fact that these songs are sung in Hindi alienating? Possibly. People like to sing along to their favorite hits, which is obviously extremely difficult when you do not speak the language and therefore have no idea what is being said.

Lagaan (2001)

But then, how is it that K-pop has taken off so much in the last few years? Yes, groups like BTS and Blackpink do indeed sing in English, but even when they record in their native tongue they still manage to appeal to listeners in countries like England and Australia. So the argument that Bollywood songs can’t be appreciated by audiences outside of India seems, at this point, rather invalid. Then, maybe filmgoers from the west are put off by the inclusion of song and dance sequences altogether? Again, this could be a factor, but then how do we account for the success of Hollywood musicals like Grease, Mamma Mia, or The Greatest Showman? If these types of films can find an audience then what is stopping Bollywood films from achieving the same?

Perhaps it isn’t so much the music being played that turns people off but rather the stories being told? Arguably, Bollywood films might be considerably more farfetched than what even Hollywood audiences are used to. The masses in India are encouraged to suspend disbelief to an absurd degree as filmmakers tell sweeping stories of love, familial duty, and war. Take the 2000 smash Mohabbatein, for example. The story centers on a music teacher who seeks employment at a prestigious college to teach the students the meaning of love, all while he struggles to break the rock-hard exterior of the ridiculously stern principal. Would a film like this pass in Hollywood? You may not think so, but consider, for a moment, the plays of William Shakespeare. With all of their depictions of duplicitous love affairs, strange encounters with the dead, and over-the-top battles, are they not as similarly as preposterous? Now consider the number of times writers in Hollywood have adapted these works for the screen to much success.

Away from the Bard, think about films such as Gone with the Wind or Titanic. Do they not force us to abandon common sense in similar fashion? Therefore, if Bollywood’s inaccessibility isn’t rooted in its storytelling, then what else? A common complaint is that the run times of these films is excessive, with the standard picture clocking in at 180 minutes. But again, how is this any different to the contemporary Hollywood film. Avengers: Endgame is a three-hour-long movie and yet fans were more than happy to sit in a darkened theater glued to the screen for the entire time.

Speaking of Marvel, the Avengers series are amongst some of the most expensive films ever made and on a visual level, they are arguably masterpieces. The sets are impeccable, the lighting is on point, and the outside locations are gorgeous. In short, the production values are of the highest grade. However, this is not something that distinguishes Hollywood cinema from Bollywood. Movie bosses in India appear to be utterly unafraid to pour precious money into their productions. Think of the stunning European landscapes in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the breathtaking battle sequences of Asoka, or the incredible construction of the fictional city seen in Saawariya. On a purely aesthetic level, Indian cinema ranks amongst the greatest. While we’re on the subject of eye-candy, it’s possible that one of the reasons that the Marvel series is so popular is down to the beauty of its cast. From Chris Evans to Scarlett Johansson to Simu Liu to Zoe Saldana, there’s no shortage of attractive people. But again, Bollywood delivers in this respect too. Actors like Shahid Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, as well as female stars like Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, are pushed into the spotlight to be adored by fans and all seem to have crossover appeal. Despite this, Indian stars remain largely off the radar for the majority in the west.

So, what is the problem here? Why do films made in Bollywood fail to gain attention on a global level? It seems as though it follows and applies the same formulas used in Hollywood. Therefore, by logic, it should achieve the same kind of success that filmmakers in other regions of Asia experience.

Interestingly, the obsession with Korean pop-culture has only become truly dominant in the last few years, while it took decades for anime to gain recognition outside of Japan. Is it possible that it’s just going to take some patience on our part before mainstream Indian cinema begins to get the love and respect it rightfully deserves? Only time will tell.

Until then, film nerds would be wise to lose their Bollywood virginity, if not for any other reason, then just to discover what they’re missing out on. They might not particularly like what they see, but at least then they would know. And if they do happen to enjoy the catchy songs, epic stories, and lush visuals, then they’ll be pleased to know that there’s almost one-hundred years of history for them to catch-up on.

‘Moulin Rouge!’: How the Film’s Bollywood Influence Has Aged (For Better or Worse)

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ashni Roman (2 Articles Published) Ashni Roman is a London-based writer and recent screenwriting graduate from the University of the Arts London. When he isn't glued to his laptop, he likes to make cocktails for family and friends. More From Ashni Roman