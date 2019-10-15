Charlize Theron Is Unrecognizable as Megyn Kelly in New ‘Bombshell’ Trailer

0

Lionsgate has released a new trailer for the upcoming drama Bombshell. Not to be confused with the other Fox News drama that looks at the grotesque workplace created by Roger Ailes—Showtime’s The Loudest Voice—Bombshell is told from the perspective of the women who managed to bring down Ailes. Written by Charles Randolph (The Big Short) and directed by Jay Roach (Game Change), the film screened just last night to industry and press where the performances from Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, and Nicole Kidman all drew immense praise.

This is a bit of a weird trailer. It’s pretty upbeat and very much playing up comparisons to The Big Short, but that feels a bit… odd considering the subject matter. There’s also The Loudest Voice to consider, in which Russell Crowe went full-on grotesque to inhabit the role of Roger Ailes. Bombshell, however, is told from the womens’ POV, and it’s certainly a story worth telling. Theron, Robbie, and Kidman look great, and I’ll be curious to see what kind of overall tone the actual film strikes.

Check out the Bombshell teaser trailer below. The film opens December 20th and stars Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, Margot Robbie as Kayla Pospisil, and John Lithgow as Roger Ailes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Bombshell: