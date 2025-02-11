Bon Iver has announced their highly anticipated fifth studio album, SABLE, fABLE, over five years after I,I was released in 2019. From creating the debut album For Emma, Forever Ago in an isolated Wisconsin cabin in 2007 to winning a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album for their self-titled album in 2012, Bon Iver has really come a long way since singer-songwriter Justin Vernon formed them in 2006. The indie folk band has released four well-received albums, widely known for its experimental sounds and haunting tunes. Now, fans are getting another piece of music from the award-winning band, with a new album set for release on April 11, 2025 via Jagjaguwar.

SABLE, fABLE will consist of 12 songs, with the first three tracks ("Things Behind Things Behind Things," "S P E Y S I D E," and "Awards Season") already featured in Bon Iver's 2024 EP SABLE. The fifth track, "Everything Is Peaceful Love," will be released this Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT, just in time for Valentine's Day. It will be accompanied by a new music video, directed by John Wilson. The forthcoming album will also feature collaborations with other artists, such as "Day One" featuring Dijon and Flock Of Dimes and "If Only I Could Wait" featuring Haim lead vocalist Danielle Haim. The other six tracks are "Short Story," "Walk Home," "From," "I’ll Be There," "There’s A Rhythm," and "Au Revoir." The album is produced by Vernon and Jim-E Stack.

"SABLE, fABLE Is a Canvas for Truth Laid Bare,” According to Justin Vernon

In a press release (via Variety), SABLE, fABLE is the culmination of the previous four albums, For Emma, Forever Ago, Bon Iver, Bon Iver, 22, A Million, and i, i. The press release reads: “Like fables, each track instills a lesson, and ‘fABLE’ is about the selfless rhythm required when one is enmeshed with another person or lover – a patient commitment to finding the pace for betterness, and togetherness. Gone are the evasive and dense layers of sound that guarded Justin Vernon’s voice on ‘I,I’ and ’22, A Million.’ The previous four albums were a cycle of seasons that is now complete; ‘SABLE, fABLE’ is a canvas for truth laid bare.”

Bon Iver is best known for tracks like "Skinny Love," "Re: Stacks," "Woods," "Perth," "Beth/Rest," "Blood Bank," "Holocene," and more. The band is also known for its collaborations with artists like Taylor Swift ("exile"), James Blake ("Fall Creek Boys Choir"), and St. Vincent ("Roslyn"), among others. SABLE, fABLE is out on April 11, 2025 and the music video for "Everything Is Peaceful Love" will be releasing on February 14. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.