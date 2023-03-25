It's time to saddle up and ride out to the Ponderosa once again. For the first time ever, all 14 seasons of the classic long-running western series Bonanza are coming together in a complete remastered DVD collection titled Bonanza: The Complete Series. The whole box set features 431 full-length episodes restored from the original 35mm film camera negatives to let the beautiful vistas of Lake Tahoe, Nevada and the rest of the American West shine. It also comes packed with a bonus disc full of two and a half hours of bonus content for fans who want a deep dive into all things related to the classic series. With the wild west back on the rise with plenty of excellent neo-western shows, there's no time like the present to revisit the so-called First Family of the West.

Years before viewers were introduced to the various generations of the Dutton clan and their fights to keep hold of the Yellowstone ranch from 1883 to the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led 1923 and beyond, there was Bonanza. The series, which began airing in 1959, is arguably the biggest influence on Taylor Sheridan's wide-reaching western universe. It follows the Cartwright family, headed by the patriarch Ben Cartwright (Lorne Green) with his three sons Adam (Pernell Roberts), Hoss (Dan Blocker), and Little Joe (Michael Landon), in 1860s Nevada as they confront moral dilemmas while defending their homestead, the massive ranch known as the Ponderosa, from poachers, outlaws, and more.

Created by David Dortort and Fred Hamilton, Bonanza would run until 1973 and score three Emmys across that time period for its excellent editing and music along with several other nominations. The collection keeps the excellent score, including one of the most iconic theme songs on television, intact, restoring the sound to make it all sound better than the day it was released. Paramount Home Entertainment has taken care to preserve all 370 hours of content for future generations to enjoy as the classic it is right alongside the shows it inspired.

Image Via NBC

RELATED: Actually, Western Icon Clint Eastwood Is Better Off When He's Not a Cowboy

In addition to its main cast, Bonanza also featured appearances by Victor Sen Yung, Ray Teal, Bing Russell, David Canary, Mitch Vogel, and Tim Matheson. The series was no stranger to special guests either, with some of the most prominent including Academy Award winners Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman), Jo Van Fleet (East of Eden), Dean Jagger (Twelve O’clock High), and Ben Johnson (The Last Picture Show).

See the Bonanza of Bonus Features From Bonanza: The Complete Series Below

Bonanza: The Complete Series' bonus disc is a treasure trove of rarely-seen Bonanza content, including old interviews, appearances on talk and late-night shows, blooper reels, and much more. Here's the full list of features:

Michael Landon Visits Sweden – Interview (1962)

“Lorne Greene’s Bonanza” -- episode of the CBC series, Telescope, chronicling “a day in the life” of the beloved actor, including rare behind-the-scenes BONANZA set footage (1963)

Lorne Greene Interview -- episode of the CBC series, Take 30 (1966)

All-American Soap Box Derby Featurettes “The Long, Happy Race” – Narrated by Lorne Greene (1962) “Sideline …? Or Starting Line?” – Narrated by Dan Blocker (1964)

The Cartwrights Visit Sesame Street (1970)

The Last Party (“wake” gathering of the BONANZA company days after the series’ abrupt cancellation in November 1972; audio with slide show)

Bonanza Blooper/Gag Reel

Michael Landon: Question & Answer session with Vikki Carr and The Tonight Show audience (audio with slide show; 1973)

Lorne Greene: Comedy Routine (1981)

New Featurette: Mariette Hartley’s Memories

Public Service Announcement (P.S.A.): Endangered Wildlife – with Lorne Greene (1975)

U.S. Savings Bonds P.S.A.s with Lorne Greene and Dan Blocker (1968)

Salute to BONANZA (Narrated by Orson Welles; 1976)

Michael Landon: The Last Interview (slide show with audio; March 1991)

BONANZA Episode Trailers with rare on-camera introductions “Mighty Is The Word” (Introduced by Lorne Greene; 1965) “The Prince” (Introduced by Dan Blocker; 1967) “Dark Enough to See the Stars” (Introduced by Michael Landon; 1967)

1959 NBC Fall Preview promo – announcing BONANZA’s premiere

1961 NBC on-air promo narrated by Lorne Greene

1967 NBC Fall Preview promo – BONANZA (designed by Bill Feigenbaum)

1972 Chevrolet Billboard Intro.

The Ed Sullivan Show -- Pernell Roberts Sings (1965)

The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson – Lorne Greene Interview (1972)

Gallery of rare publicity, episodic, “behind-the-scenes” and portrait photos

Bonanza: The Complete Series rides onto DVD on May 23 at the hefty price of $244.99. Other individual seasons, including Season 2 and, for the first time, Seasons 12, 13, and 14, will be available restored and remastered for $50.99. Check out a clip from the iconic western series below.