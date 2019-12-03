New Character Posters from Bond 25, ‘No Time to Die,’ Revealed

0

Secret agent extraordinaire James Bond may not have time to die. But he apparently has time to pose for some new character posters! No Time to Die, the 25th film in the long-running British action-spy franchise, features Daniel Craig in his final take on the character. Craig’s Bond finds new faces like Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch — while working with returning faces like Lea Seydoux and Ben Whishaw. All of these faces and more are profiled in a series of new character posters released in preparation for the anticipated film.

Directed by True Detective maestro Cary Joji Fukunaga, with a script co-written by Fleabag maestro Phoebe Waller-Bridge, No Time to Die promises to revitalize an already revitalized franchise given a gritty, continuity-abiding reboot in 2006’s Casino Royale. The posters, however, look simple and old-fashioned, featuring each character posing stoically against a gold and blue background with that classic 007 logo. The best Bond films combine the pleasures of the iconic with new moves, and these posters hope to do the same as well.

No Time to Die drops in theatres April 10, 2020. Below, enjoy the new character posters and official synopsis. Also, be sure to check out the film’s trailer teaser. Plus, check out Craig’s fiery response to an insensitive question regarding Waller-Bridge. And finally, here’s Fukunaga’s wrap photo from their final day of shooting.