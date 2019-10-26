Cary Fukunaga Celebrates ‘No Time to Die’ Filming Wrap with Daniel Craig Set Pic

0

That’s all there is, folks. On Friday, filming officially wrapped in the next James Bond installment, No Time to Die. Considering this may be Daniel Craig‘s last appearance as Bond (more on that in a sec), the photos director Cary Fukunaga posted from set are even more bittersweet.

The official James Bond Twitter shared a photo on Friday evening of Fukunaga and Craig from the set of No Time to Die. The two bundled-up creatives were all smiles with Craig holding a clapperboard from shooting. A caption for the photo reads, “That’s a wrap on #NoTimeToDie. See you in cinemas April 2020. #Bond25.” Underneath Craig’s puffer, you can peep a bowtie, crisp white shirt, and zero scratches or bruises which could have been gotten from an action sequence, hinting at the actor most likely sporting his full Bond duds and shooting a relatively low-key scene. It’s tough to tell where in the world the boys are but I’ll take a wild guess here and say… Europe? Who knows!

Fukunaga also shared a photo on his Instagram to commemorate the end of filming. This time, it was just a photo of the clapperboard but, unlike the one in the photo with Craig, this one reveals it was for shooting 80mm and for IMAX. Tagging the photo at Pinewood Studios in England, Fukunaga captioned the pic, “It’s a wrap.”

No Time to Die sees Craig return as Bond for quite possibly the final time as co-star Lashana Lynch is rumored to be crowned the next 007 at some point in the film. No Time to Die begins with James Bond retiring from MI6 to Jamaica where he’s visited shortly thereafter by old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright). Felix informs him of a man (Rami Malek) who poses a threat to the world because he’s in possession of a dangerous bit of technology. Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Léa Seydoux, and Christoph Waltz also star in the forthcoming Bond chapter.

Peep the first poster for No Time to Die here. No Time to Die arrives in theaters on April 8, 2020.