The James Bond franchise is one of the most successful and iconic in entertainment history, and in the years since Daniel Craig’s retirement from the role, debate has raged concerning not only who the next 007 should be, but how they may evolve the franchise going forward. When it pertains to progressing the Bond brand, however, there is perhaps no character or casting decision as pivotal as the Bond girl.

While in some of the series’ earlier installments the role of such a character was merely to cater to Bond’s supposedly irresistible masculinity, the women of the James Bond pictures have been given more agency and depth of late, with the likes of Eva Green and Léa Seydoux both excelling. These 10 actresses can continue that positive trend, with each of them having the ability to excel in the action sequences, perform the slick, suave dialogue exchanges, and even bring a grounded dramatic weight to their characters.

10 Naomi Scott

Known For: 'Aladdin' (2019)

Despite having appeared as one of the strongest elements in such films as Smile 2, Aladdin, and 2019’s Charlie’s Angels, English actress Naomi Scott still maintains a certain underrated status in her career. However, she is well known enough by the public to still make an impact should she be given a chance in a Bond movie, and she has all the great aspects to thrive.

While her action heroine prowess has been somewhat wasted by the action movies she has appeared in, Scott holds a black belt in karate from her youth and has cited these skills as being helpful with her roles in some of her more action-heavy films like Power Rangers. Having also received wide praise for a number of her performances, Scott could imbue the role with a gravitas and engage in verbal sparring with Bond to make for one of the most formidable and independent Bond girls the franchise has ever seen.

9 Dua Lipa

Known For: 'Argylle' (2024)

The Bond movies have never been shy about hiring women known for professions other than acting to play the secondary role alongside 007. While this has typically pertained to models, there is no reason why an upcoming Bond film couldn’t excel with one of the modern day’s biggest pop musicians featuring. If the producers were to go in such a direction, Dua Lipa could be the perfect casting option.

The renowned singer-songwriter has already dabbled in acting, with her cameo appearance in Barbie marking her debut before she played a more central role in the spy action comedy Argylle, a performance that impressed even as the movie released to critical derision. Coupling this newfound acting talent with a natural elegance and grace, Dua Lipa could seriously impress in a Bond role that plays to her strengths.

8 Eiza González

Known For: 'Baby Driver' (2017)

After bursting onto the international scene in From Dusk till Dawn: The Series, Mexican actress and singer Eiza González has continuously thrived in stylistic action titles that have showcased not only her prowess as a combative heroine, but also her knack for sophisticated elegance as well. While she is probably best known for her role in Baby Driver, she has also excelled in such films as Alita: Battle Angel, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, and Godzilla & Kong.

Additionally, her role in Guy Ritchie’s historical spy action-comedy The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare exemplified that she has what it takes to soar in fun and lively espionage thrillers. All of the above indicate that González could thrive in the Bond franchise, matching 007’s trademark stylish suave as well as his combative skillset. If González were to appear in a Bond film, it would make her the first Mexican actress to portray a Bond girl in the franchise’s history.

7 Lupita Nyong’o

Known For: '12 Years a Slave' (2013)

Through her work in the MCU and in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Lupita Nyong’o is certainly no stranger to a major franchise. Ever since she began her career in feature film with her Oscar-winning debut in 12 Years a Slave, Nyong’o has been a monumental star, showcasing the vast enormity of her acting talent in everything from gripping dramas to thrilling horrors, but it is her impact in action films that proves she would make an exceptional Bond girl.

While the MCU is paramount in this regard with her ongoing role as Nakia in the Black Panther movies, she also emphasized her penchant for pulsating espionage sequences as part of the ensemble of the female-led spy film The 355. Capable of being gritty and graceful, and everything in between, Lupita Nyong’o could effortlessly master the sophisticated class, combative prowess, and quick-witted suaveness that has defined many of the best Bond girls.

6 Vanessa Kirby

Known For: 'The Crown' (2016-2022)

Having proven herself as something of an action femme fatale in the Mission: Impossible movies and showcased her penchant for wry wit and elegance in the first two seasons of The Crown, Vanessa Kirby has two significant ingredients that could make her one of the most compelling Bond girls the franchise has ever seen. Her ability to endear herself to audiences while remaining enigmatic and morally ambiguous is an asset that the franchise could use to its advantage.

Of course, there is also the added bonus that she is just a wonderful and supremely talented actress, with Kirby being nominated for Emmys and Oscars in addition to winning a BAFTA for her work on The Crown. Regardless of whether she was to be playing a dedicated ally alongside Bond or a venomous and scheming conspirator 007 must collaborate with, it is easy to see Kirby stealing scenes off Bond himself.

5 Jodie Comer

Known For: 'Killing Eve' (2018-2022)

Truly an actress capable of mastering any genre, Jodie Comer has won critical acclaim and widespread public support for her performative versatility and intensity throughout her career. After making an impression with her central role in the hit series Killing Eve, the English actress thrived in comedic roles like in Free Guy as well as more dramatic ventures like The Last Duel and The Bikeriders, in which her performance garnered particular praise.

The prospect of starring in a Bond film could be the final step to seeing Comer entrench herself as a bona fide international phenomenon. She would bring intriguing depth and nuance to a Bond girl of any archetype, whether she’s a willful aide helping 007, a sly rival who starts off opposed to him, or even an outright villain.

4 Anya Taylor-Joy

Known For: 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' (2024)

The only issue that would come from hiring Anya Taylor-Joy in a Bond film is that she would likely eclipse whoever the new Bond is as the major star, not that that is necessarily even an issue. With her career continuing to soar from strength to strength, the Argentinian actress has become one of the biggest stars in the world and has long defined herself with her immense screen presence.

With the overly criticized Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga truly highlighting how good she can be in action movies, Taylor-Joy is equipped to handle every obstacle that could come a Bond girl’s way. Her dramatic range is paramount in this regard, with Taylor-Joy guaranteed to be capable of juggling complex emotional beats in the one scene, yet also having the comedic chops to verbally spar with 007 and hold her own. Her presence would also fast-track a new era of efforts to appeal to younger fans and modern sensitivities.

3 Park So-dam

Known For: 'Parasite' (2019)

While Sean Connery’s dreadful disguise as a Japanese man in You Only Live Twice may the Bond franchise’s most attention-grabbing incorporation of a Southeast Asian presence, the region has presented some of the greatest characters in the franchise. In terms of Bond girls, Japanese actress Akiko Wakabayashi occupied the part in You Only Live Twice, while Malaysian star Michelle Yeoh remains one of the most underrated Bond girls with her role in Tomorrow Never Dies.

All this is to suggest that casting a Bond girl from Southeast Asia is not only a viable possibility, but may be long overdue, and if producers should be tempted to do just that, then South Korean star Park So-dam could be the perfect choice. While well known to Western audiences for her performance in Parasite, she recently excelled in the South Korean historical spy action-thriller Phantom. If she were to feature in a Bond film, it would mark the actress’ first western film of her career.

2 Nathalie Emmanuel

Known For: 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Since establishing herself as a talent on the international stage with her work as Missandei in Game of Thrones, Nathalie Emmanuel has gone on to enjoy a vibrant career that has balanced diverse projects with major franchise entertainment. Through her work in such film series as Fast & Furious and Maze Runner—as well as the recent release of The Killer—Emmanuel has proven herself as an action star with genuine agency.

While her action prowess may be her greatest and most proven strength in terms of securing a role in the Bond movies, Emmanuel has also thrived in more mischievous and fun flicks like Army of Thieves, and shown a daring willingness to take on ambitious projects like Megalopolis. Combine that with her air of natural elegance, and she seems a perfect fit for a Bond role, and even has the capacity to expand on the possibilities of what female characters can achieve in the Bond franchise going forward.

1 Florence Pugh

Known For: 'Midsommar' (2019)

Not only is Florence Pugh one of the biggest and most beloved stars in the film industry right now, but the actress has also displayed the immensity of her talent in a vast array of roles. Some of her most pronounced hits have come in action cinema and major franchise entertainment, with the starlet emerging as the new face of the MCU after entering the film series in 2021’s Black Widow, while she is set to be a major part in the upcoming Dune: Messiah as well.

However, it cannot be overstated how incredible her range is, with Pugh earning an Oscar nomination for her performance in Little Women while earning universal acclaim for her work in such films as Midsommar, Don’t Worry Darling, and even earlier projects of hers like Lady Macbeth. Should she appear in a Bond movie, there is no doubt that she would be flawless, regardless of the design of her character and her dynamic with 007.

