This week on our penultimate episode of The Collider Podcast, we're launching into the second part of our long-awaited James Bond podcast. In this part, we examine the films of Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, how Bond needed to be reinvented after the Cold War, how a strong Bond film is always followed by a disappointing one, how Bond finally got a soul when he was played by Craig, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched. Also, be sure to tune in later this week for our final episode of The Collider Podcast (although a new podcast featuring Matt and Adam is in the early stages of development, so please be sure to stay tuned...).

For those unfamiliar with the show, The Collider Podcast has been running since 2012 (back when it was called The Collision) with hosts Matt Goldberg and Adam Chitwood talking about the newest movies and major news affecting the entertainment industry. While the podcast has morphed over the years as we've bounced between different platforms and site owners, we're now happy to have the podcast on Megaphone, which means you can find The Collider Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes typically post every Monday or Tuesday with the occasional bonus episode if there's more than one topic to talk about in a given week.

Check out the new episode below, and be sure to subscribe. If you want to talk to us about The Collider Podcast, reach out on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

