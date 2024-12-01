The world is in constant debate over who should play the next James Bond. Whether it be the dark seriousness of Daniel Craig or the fun wit of Roger Moore, every actor's tenure as Bond comes with a different and distinct flavor. But the style and quality of a 007 film isn't just influenced by the man in the sharp tux driving the Aston Martin; the films are also impacted by their supporting cast, directors, and, of course, the villains. One of the most iconic rogues galleries in cinema, Bond villains are a badge of honor for actors in much the same way that James Bond himself is, with some of Hollywood's most iconic performers battling 007 throughout the years.

From classic criminal masterminds like Auric Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe) to the twisted ex-agents like Alec Trevelyan (Sean Bean), Bond villains aren't just memorable but diverse, allowing a multitude of different actors to embody new and exciting concepts in every film. Countless talented actors, both established and upcoming, could represent vastly different but equally exciting enemies for 007 to take in the future. So no matter who shocks the world and is chosen to play the next James Bond, expect his list of enemies to be just as, if not more exciting. These actors would all be perfect to antagonize Bond in a future movie; frankly, it's surprising some of these haven't done it already.

10 Tom Hanks

Most Recently Seen in 'A Man Called Otto' (2023)

At first glance, two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks may seem like the complete opposite of what would make a compelling and threatening Bond villain. When not an outright heroic protagonist in films like Saving Private Ryan, Hanks is best known for trustworthy, loveable roles like Forrest Gump, Mr. Rogers, and even Walt Disney. The warmth and safety Hanks brings to this latter type of character make it the perfect foundation from which the actor could build a memorable and subversive Bond villain.

Both in real life and Hank's portrayal in Saving Mr. Banks, Walt Disney has a finely crafted and maintained public image. In the world of Bond, a character utilizing a similarly controlled public identity to hide ulterior motives could make for an amazingly unnerving and creepy villain capable of gaining and abusing public trust. Films such as The Circle and Elvis have explored Hanks' ability to abuse his charm for manipulation and personal gain, but giving him the opportunity to dive head first into the role of an eerie scheming magnate would be a great way to fully subvert audiences' expectations.

9 Colman Domingo

Most Recently Seen in 'Sing Sing' (2024)

Appearing in critically acclaimed projects such as Selma and Zola, Oscar nominee Colman Domingo has been slowly but steadily rising in the eyes of critics and audiences for years now and has shown a depth of range and complexity as a character actor rivaled by very few. The best showcase of how Domingo may operate in the world of 007, however, may be one of his first breakout roles as Fear The Walking Dead's primary antagonist, Victor Strand.

Growing from a scheming conman to an outright militaristic dictator over throughout the series, Domingo's Strand showcases the ambition, ruthlessness, and commanding presence to stand next to even the most threatening Bond villains. Additionally, in the character's relationship with Fear The Walking Dead series protagonist Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Domingo showcases his ability to provide humanizing and relatable aspects to villainous characters.

8 Cillian Murphy

Most Recently Seen in 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

While certain Bond villains stand apart from traditional mad scientists, there is no rule that mad scientists have to be traditional. If the next 007 film is to go that route, there is hardly a better option for a demented genius than the current reigning best actor winner, Cillian Murphy. The unhinged Scarecrow/Jonathan Crane in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy showcases how fun and creepy an all-out mad scientist played by Murphy could be. Meanwhile, the acclaimed role of Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders showcases how well the actor can portray the leader of a villainous organization or cabal.

Perhaps the best route for a Cillian Murphy Bond villain to take would be to channel the classical stoic genius of a character like Dr. Robert J. Oppenheimer and twist it ever so slightly. Oppenheimer does an excellent job of presenting a debate about whether its titular character's ends justify his means and as to what element the characters' pride, self-confidence, and ego played into the horrific events he helped create. It's a role that rightfully earned Murphy an Oscar and could also provide an amazing outline for an intellectual genius Bond villain.

7 Emily Blunt

Most Recently Seen in 'The Fall Guy' (2024)

While there will always be a place for the seductress femme-fatale Bond girl, more complicated and multi-faceted characters have been added throughout James Bond's six-decade film series, especially during Craig's tenure. One aspect still notably downplayed, however, is outright female Bond villains, and while Emily Blunt has proven in roles like Edge of Tomorrow that she can easily handle the action of a Bond film, it's 2015's Sicario that showcases just how good she could be as an enemy to 007.

In one of Denis Villienieuve's most rewatchable films, Blunt stars as protagonist Kate Mercer, an FBI operative tasked with taking down drug cartels in Central America. Though initially idealistic, Mercer slowly allows more of her manipulative and violent tendencies to shine through as she becomes entangled in the immensely complex politics and morals of the war on drugs. Blunt showcases her ability to be a physical and mental threat in Sicario, and if this character framework was flipped to the other side of the law, she could use these traits to provide a compelling challenge to James Bond.

6 Lupita Nyong'o

Most Recently Seen in 'A Quiet Place: Day One' (2024)

After starring in such smash hits as Black Panther and The Wild Robot, Lupita Nyongo has quickly become one of the box office's biggest darlings. The Oscar-winning actress also has plenty of critical acclaim to go along with her commercial success, being massively celebrated for her roles in thrillers such as A Quiet Place: Day One, The 355, and Us.

In addition to portraying the protagonist of Us, Nyong'o also takes on the role of the villain Red, an unhinged yet sympathetic antagonist that acts as the film's main driving force. The burden of this task is placed entirely on the gifted actress' shoulders, and she portrays Red as simultaneously morally gray and relatable yet still utterly terrifying and threatening. As Bond villains have trended more and more towards gray morality, and the films have tried to explore more of the philosophical and ideological ideas of 007's world, an actress like Lupita Nyong'o, well versed in exploring similar themes, could fit in expertly.