In April 2022, after news that Netflix had canceled a planned TV series adaptation of Jeff Smith’s comic series Bone, Smith took to the internet to publish a comic strip that encapsulated his feelings on the endeavor and prior attempts to make a Bone adaptation. In the comic, the duplicitous character Phoney Bone holds up a football, just like Lucy van Pelt, for the plucky Fone Bone to kick. Each time he holds up the pigskin, Phoney introduces himself as being from Nickelodeon, Warner Bros., or Netflix and promising to do right with a Bone adaptation. Fone Bone gets stoked each time…only for the football and the promise of a proper Bone adaptation to get pulled away.

Within these drawings, you can feel decades of pent-up frustration bleeding out. Why wouldn’t Smith be so agitated? The road to making a Bone adaptation, a seemingly surefire thing, has been one paved with gut-wrenching turbulence.

What is Bone?

Bone was a series of comics published between 1991 and 2004. Written and illustrated by Jeff Smith, the saga of Bone began with Fone Bone, Phoney Bone, and Smiley Bone (all relatives of one another who grew up together like brothers) being run out of their home of Boneville. The trio all resemble classic archetypes of vintage cartoons, particularly with Phoney Bone being a greedy schemer in the vein of Daffy Duck and Smiley Bone being a tall dim-witted soul in the mold of Goofy. They eventually get separated and end up in The Valley, a landscape home to humans, dragons, and beasts known as The Rat Creatures. It’s a domain that would’ve been right at home in a J.R.R. Tolkien or Ursula K. Le Guin book.

The initial conceit of Bone was juxtaposing characters who could’ve been conceived in Termite Terrace with a complex and dark fantasy world akin to Westeros. As the saga went on, its tone got grimmer, with the principal human character Thorn revealed to be a princess-in-hiding rather than just an ordinary farm girl, while a great evil from the past threatened to destroy The Valley. Bone was a remarkable work of fiction on countless levels, including how its complex tone allowed Smith to show off his versatility as an artist. It was also incredible how Bone was able to juggle brutal violence and tangibly dark plot turns without totally losing its wackier sensibilities. This was a remarkable work of fiction and its fanbase only increased substantially once colorized collections of the original comics (split up across seven books) were released by Scholastic Publishing in the 2000s.

The history of Bone adaptations

Given the popularity and distinctiveness of Bone, it was only a matter of time before Hollywood tried its hand at adapting this material. The first attempt came about in the 1990s, when Nickelodeon approached Smith about making a feature-length Bone adaptation one of its very first theatrical movies. Nickelodeon was one of the premiere brands for kids’ entertainment in the 1990s, so combining Bone with that brand power could've resulted in a big hit. Smith recalled in an interview that there was initially a lot of promise in the dynamic between himself and Nickelodeon. However, once executives at this company began insisting that the proposed Bone movie feature a song by Britney Spears, Smith knew that the timeless quality of Bone would be in jeopardy.

Thus, this incarnation of the Bone film was dead. Years later, though, Warner Bros. would secure the film rights to the property. This occurred in 2008 when the studio was riding high off the box office hauls of the various Harry Potter movies. Unsurprisingly, Warner Bros. was looking for more fantasy literature to turn into big movies and Bone fit the bill. In 2011, Smith provided an exciting update on the project, revealing that he’d seen test footage from a computer-animated film adaption of this material that had astounded him. He estimated audiences would finally get a Bone movie within two years. It had taken so long to happen, but the patience of Bone fans seemed to be paying off.

In the years that followed, though, Warner Bros. kept putting new writers in charge of adapting this property, with nothing sticking. Part of the issue may have simply been the studio’s struggles to get animated hits off the ground. If a sequel like Happy Feet Two bombed at the box office, could a non-sequel like Bone set the world on fire? In November 2016, eight years after the studio first acquired the film rights to Bone, Kung Fu Panda director Mark Osborne was set to direct a new incarnation of the project that the studio hoped would spawn a franchise. Warner Bros. remained committed to this property (or at least not losing the film rights to it) and Osborne even revealed that the title for the prospective movie was Bone: Return of the Dragon in April 2017. But even these developments couldn’t save this version of the project.

The age of Bone on Netflix

In late 2019, the news broke that Netflix would now be taking a swing at adapting Bone. This time, though, it’d be in the form of a hand-drawn animated TV show. This seemed like a promising partnership and endeavor, especially since going the route of a TV program potentially solved the issue of how to condense all the issues of Bone into two or three movies. Now the expansive narrative would have time to breathe.

Unfortunately, no further information, like voice actors for the assorted characters, was ever announced. Bone was announced in April 2022 to be one of the many Netflix Animation projects that had been scrapped as the streamer overhauled its approach to original TV shows. A Twitter thread from animator Michael Ruocco seemed to imply that legendary animator James Baxter was involved with the project in some capacity, though no other details on the creative team or voice-acting roster that was assembled for the project were ever released. Once again, a Bone adaptation had been cut down before it even got off the ground.

Bone has remained elusive in terms of scoring a proper Hollywood adaptation for several reasons, including its weird tone. What makes the books so special (the way they can go from zany to even a bit bloody on a dime) must make studio executives nervous. Meanwhile, Bone isn’t producing a bevy of new books annually (spin-offs aimed exclusively at kids are occasionally produced), which means Bone is no longer a red-hot commodity in pop culture. Good storytelling is timeless, but it’s not like studios can now time a Bone movie or TV to the release of new installments in the saga like Warner Bros. could do with releasing original Harry Potter movies as the final books were getting released.

Tragically, though, the demise of Bone as a proper movie or TV has far more to do with studio politics rather than the material itself. The actions of executives superseded any qualities or flaws in the original Bone material and, in the process, deprived the world of further reminders of how glorious Jeff Smith’s world is. We’ll always have those original Bone stories to enchant our imaginations and remind people what comics storytelling is capable of. It’s just a shame that these characters couldn’t also score a major motion picture. No wonder Jeff Smith was so frustrated about all those experiences with Hollywood…