The Big Picture Bone Tomahawk is a creative loose remake that combines elements from Beowulf, The 13th Warrior, and Eaters of the Dead.

The movie is a brutal and nihilistic take on the story, with realistic and visceral violence that is more reminiscent of horror than a Western.

The film explores the nature of violence when different societies collide and questions whether we can judge others based on their level of education and civilization.

Many films have reinterpreted or loosely remade other films, from Kurosawa's Throne of Blood retelling the tale of Macbeth to Scorsese making his version of the Hong Kong action classic Infernal Affairs with The Departed. However, Bone Tomahawk takes the cake as one of the most creative loose remakes ever made. Bone Tomahawk takes the age-old story of Beowulf, originally existing as a poem in the first couple of centuries post-Christianity, while also taking influence from some other common interpretations of the story, specifically 1999's The 13th Warrior starring Antonio Banderas and the book from which it was adapted, Eaters of the Dead by Michael Crichton.

Bone Tomahawk is a bloody, brutal, and nihilistic take on all three versions of the same story, taking place in the 1890s in the fictional frontier town of Bright Hope. The movie leaves little to the imagination in its depiction of blunt frontier violence, leaving some to identify it as more of a horror film than a Western. It takes elements from other violent Western classics like The Wild Bunch and The Searchers instead of the more optimistic and black-and-white Westerns of the John Wayne era. The heroes of Bone Tomahawk espouse a gray morality, as seen in the character John Brooder, played by Matthew Fox, who at one point says that he has killed more "Indians" than anyone else in the room, to which another character remarks "That's an ugly boast." Brooder responds with "It's not a boast, just a fact."

What Is 'Bone Tomahawk' About?

Bone Tomahawk tells the story of a group of men in the town of Bright Hope who are made aware of a tribe of inbred cannibals near their mostly quiet town who have begun taking their townspeople captive. The tribe is referred to by local Native Americans as "Troglodytes", and proves to be incredibly savage and resilient. The first half of the film strongly resembles that of a classic ensemble piece, with an excellent cast of character actors who rarely get the chance to work together, all bringing their A-game in what deserves to be called a modern Western classic. The second half is much more brutal, showing the filmmakers' appreciation for cannibal classics like Cannibal Holocaust and The Hills Have Eyes.

The violence is extremely realistic and to the point. Music rarely accompanies scenes of grotesque dismemberment, giving it a more visceral and primal feeling that doesn't fall into the heightened and exploitative category of modern gory classics like House of 1000 Corpses or Hostel. There is no sick sense of humor to be had, but instead, the viewer is left to ponder the unceremonious and unforgiving nature of this kind of violence. The depravity of the Troglodytes doesn't call attention to itself, as they are completely impartial to their victims, smashing and cutting up men, women and children without the slightest wince. Bone Tomahawk's violence drew comparisons to films by Eli Roth or Quentin Tarantino, though their films often contain violence that is more performative and hyper-stylized.

How Does 'Bone Tomahawk' Blend 'Beowulf,' 'Eaters of the Dead,' and 'The 13th Warrior'?

The 13th Warrior, directed by John McTiernen, was a direct adaptation of Michael Crichton's novel Eaters of the Dead, and while Bone Tomahawk is not a direct adaptation of either the book, film, or of Beowulf, it loosely takes elements from all three to create something completely new by smashing all three together and being set in late 19th century America. Bone Tomahawk may seem so far removed from Beowulf that calling it even a "loose adaptation" might seem like a stretch, but the very fact that it takes so much influence from Eaters of the Dead by default makes it a loose adaptation of a loose adaptation.

Eaters of the Dead and The 13th Warrior tell the story of a Muslim Arab (Banderas) in the 10th century traveling with a group of Vikings to a distant land. The story, similar to Bone Tomahawk is about being alienated from one's home and customs and being exposed to new ways of life. Crichton was very explicit when it came to the inspirations for his novel. The first three chapters of Eaters of the Dead are about the travels of Ahmad ibn Fadlan, a famous traveler who traveled with the Varangians to their settlement. Fadlan observed the lifestyle and customs of the Varangians, also known as the Volga Vikings. The second part of the novel (and film) is a retelling of Beowulf through the perspective of Fadlan.

'Bone Tomahawk' Is a Bloodier Retelling of an Already Violent Tale

There are cannibals in all four stories, but the emphasis differs depending on the version. Beowulf puts the least amount of emphasis on cannibalism, as it is most concerned with the valor and heroism of its titular character and his conquests and adventures. Eaters of the Dead/The 13th Warrior takes a similar approach, as it is largely invested in the observations and perspectives of one man. Bone Tomahawk is less concerned with the experience of a central protagonist and is more concerned with the nature of violence, especially the kind of violence that occurs when the worlds of so-called civilization and primitive societies collide.

This theme is definitely one that can be found in Beowulf and Eaters of the Dead/The 13th Warrior, but there is a more singular perspective from which they are operating. Bone Tomahawk has a straightforward, impartial viewpoint. The men in Bone Tomahawk obviously have their views and beliefs, but there are no distinct views or beliefs prescribed to the author. In the case of Eaters of the Dead and The 13th Warrior, the author is same person who is experiencing the events of the story. In this way, Bone Tomahawk is actually more similar to Beowulf in that it is told from an omniscient point of view.

That being said, Bone Tomahawk's purpose in telling its story is much more nihilistic than that of Beowulf. Bone Tomahawk is all about the terrible things men do to each other, regardless of the level of sophistication of the society from which they come. While the Troglodytes are the lowest form of human creature, there is a lack of culpability that comes into question based on their limited education. They are animals, but the movie questions whether we can judge such human animals as humans or as animals. There is no clear resolution, and as an audience, we are left with an overwhelming sense of dread. It's clear by looking at the other characters from a more "civilized" society, one far closer to our own, that violence and domination still remain supreme. Bone Tomahawk takes story elements from Beowulf, Eaters of the Dead, and The 13th Warrior and asks whether we are truly as civilized and moral as we think, or maybe we're just the Trogolodytes of future generations.

