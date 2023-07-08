Right around the same time he was playing living planets and high-tech secret agents, Kurt Russell did his part for the indie filmmaking scene with one of the most brutal Westerns ever made. While 1969’s The Wild Bunch held the title of the bloodiest Western for decades, mostly for its depiction of protagonist outlaws willing to survive by any means necessary, novelist and director S. Craig Zahler’s 2015 Bone Tomahawk not only matches its intensity but also tells its story on a more intimate scale. The key difference between them would be that while the characters of The Wild Bunch are out to prove that they’ll do anything to save themselves, those of Bone Tomahawk journey to prove that they’ll do anything to save others. The film unfortunately didn’t draw in substantial box office numbers, but it did garner a cult following, and after watching the film, "cult" appears to be one of the only ways it can be described.

Bone Tomahawk has the distinction of being Zahler’s debut feature, before he would later go on to direct the Vince Vaughn comeback vehicle Brawl in Cell Block 99 (what a title!) and the highly controversial Dragged Across Concrete, starring Vaughn and Mel Gibson in a film that would become associated with right-wing politics for its depiction of police brutality. While Zahler doesn’t consider himself as leaning towards any side of the political spectrum, preferring to “[write] people who are all over the spectrum” instead, his depiction of good people doing bad things and vice versa to either do their jobs or save the ones they love runs throughout his body of work and shines particularly bright in his debut. Bone Tomahawk follows Sheriff Franklin Hunt (Russell) as he forms an ensemble posse (consisting of Patrick Wilson's Arthur O'Dwyer, Matthew Fox's John Brooder, and Richard Jenkins' Chicory) to rescue three people from a group of “Troglodyte” savages whose cultural customs are about as disgusting as anything you’d find in an Eli Roth picture (except for maybe this one).

'Bone Tomahawk' Modernizes Problematic Western Tropes

Image via RLJ Entertainment

A novelist first, whose Wraiths of the Broken Land was originally optioned for an adaptation by Drew Goddard and Ridley Scott, Zahler knows the conventions and critiques of the Western genre inside and out and thus knows how to sensitively update them in accordance with the current cultural climate. Bone Tomahawk is a revisionist Western at heart for both its subversion of genre tropes and its lack of romanticism, with Zahler placing special care in his treatment of Native Americans (a highly controversial topic in the old Westerns of John Ford, where Native Americans are often portrayed as faceless hordes). In a small moment (but one that goes a long way), a Native American character credited only as ‘The Professor’ (Fargo and Westworld’s Zahn McClarnon) briefs the Sheriff and his squad on the nature of the Troglodytes who’ve captured Arthur’s wife.

Dressed in a dignified suit but still sporting long hair that identifies him with his culture, the Professor repeatedly insists that the Troglodytes are “not [his] kind,” but rather “a spoiled bloodline of inbred animals who rape and eat their own mothers.” These Troglodytes have more in common with the Yautja of the Predator franchise than they do any other Native American tribe that’s been seen in even the most problematic of Westerns. When asked to elaborate on what they look like, he states that a man like the Sheriff wouldn’t be able to distinguish them from regular Native Americans, actively commenting on the racism of the Wild West from a perspective rarely seen in Westerns of this caliber. From then on, even the Sheriff corrects those who falsely label the enemy tribe as “Indians,” insisting that they call them “Troglodytes” instead.

This distinction alone serves to make the culturally problematic genre much more digestible for a modern audience, with the added effect of creating sympathetic character for their lack of bigotry (hardly a quality worth of praise, but in the case of Westerns, it helps). Even Matthew Fox’s Brooder, after claiming that he’s killed more “Indians” than anyone in the room combined, clarifies that he wasn’t boasting but simply stating a fact. Samantha (Lili Simmons), the film’s resident damsel-in-distress, is given much more utility and perspective in her captivated state, using her medical knowledge to keep the men alive while also, in a move that’s downright Hawksian, scolding them for coming to save her in the first place. One look at the Troglodytes and that’s easy to see why.

'Bone Tomahawk's Troglodytes Are Some of the Most Brutal Western Villains Ever

Image via RLJ Entertainment

Perhaps one of the reasons for Bone Tomahawk’s cult following is that it works as a creature feature as well as it does a Western, making for one of the best horror Western combo stories ever told. To do that, Zahler wrote the Troglodytes with a detailed overview of the strange customs and traditions of their tribe. The film’s prologue gives its audience their first encounter with the beasts, introduced first only through a haunting whistle made through the bones of animals. The Troglodytes then remain sparsely seen until the third act, where even then, Zahler never focuses the camera on them, maintaining a sense of mystery akin to something found in a supernatural ghost story, even when they’re in the same room. In spite of their bodily modifications (spiked bones protruding from piercings across their face), we never get a chance as audience members to linger, the likes of which, given their lack of humanity, only serves to make them scarier.

Fittingly, the culture of the Troglodytes is only seen in passing, but it doesn’t get more horrifying than in the way they treat their women. As Arthur, Samantha, and Chicory are exiting the Troglodytes’ cave, they stumble upon two pregnant Troglodyte women lying on a bed of gravel. Not only have they had stakes driven through their eyes to blind them, but they’ve also had every one of their limbs amputated, turning them into nothing but passive, breathing breeding machines. It’s a horrifying spectacle that’s made all the more gruesome by their slight, aimless movements, confirming their living suffering. The trio is quickly forced to shake it off and keep going, something that us viewers, even after mere seconds, are eager to do ourselves.

The Brutality of ‘Bone Tomahawk’ Is on Another Level

Image via RLJ Entertainment

The carnage in Bone Tomahawk is some of the most truly brutal ever put to screen, but while gunshots comprise the majority of the first two acts, the gang’s time in the Troglodytes’ cave is something that one would think belongs in the hands of James Wan and the Saw franchise. In what’s undoubtedly the film’s most gory and controversial moment, one of the Troglodytes’ captives (Deputy Nick, played by Evan Jonigkeit) is stripped, scalped, turned upside down, and slowly split in half with a bludgeoning weapon made of bone. It’s a horrifying spectacle that’s made almost tender by the manner in which the now-captured Sheriff guides Nick through his demise, doing everything he can to talk him through what’s undoubtedly the worst moment of his (or anyone’s, for that matter) life. The scene is a favorite of Zahler’s himself, not for the gratuitous torture but for the Sheriff’s courageous words of encouragement, showing that every element of gratuity works so much stronger when used to say something about its characters.

Beyond the Troglodytes, Patrick Wilson makes for a triumphant performance as a husband in search of his wife, joining the search party in spite of the fact that he’s nursing a broken leg from falling off the roof of his home (the result of hypermasculinity that his wife Samantha lambasts when she sees its indirect consequences). After his injury is (obviously!) exacerbated on the road to the Troglodytes’ cave, the party leaves him behind but, through his determination, Arthur manages to crawl across the desert in several grueling sequences in spite of his pain and dehydration to ultimately fight the Troglodytes and rescue their captives, his wife among them. It’s a happy ending that its audience genuinely never sees coming given the severity of events but feels so cathartic for the fact that it’s no longer dragging you through the mud alongside its characters.

There’s no denying that, with its sprawling 132-minute runtime and hard-boiled Western elements, Bone Tomahawk is a hard sell for a mass audience. In spite of a stellar cast, iron-gripped tension, and an incredibly unsettling atmosphere, the film was never cut for mass appeal. However, if there’s any merit to the idea of considering this a comfort film to be viewed on the darkest of days, it lies in the fact that it serves a powerful reminder: no matter what you’re going through, things can always, always, be worse.