When you think classic whodunits, Clue likely tops your list. A horror-adjacent mystery wrapped in outlandish characters, murder, and confusion, the 1985 film perfected the art of the whodunit – a style of storytelling in which the characters discover clues and must uncover the culprit. In similar fashion, the indie film Bone Face captures the essence of Clue, with its puzzling story, colorful cast, and murder spree. Promotional material simply teased the whodunit slasher, but fans have been surprised (and some disappointed) that it spends the bulk of the runtime in one location. Writer/director Michael Donovan Horn places the audience right in the action, and you stay glued to your seat wondering exactly what twists and turns he has in store. The unexpected genre change is only the tip of the iceberg of what Horn has in store; you just have to see it.

What is ‘Bone Face’ About?

Bone Face opens on Marigold Camp. It’s a quiet night with nothing of note. That is, until two resident counselors receive a call about a dead body. In their search of the campgrounds, they run into a bit of a surprise, leading to an absolute bloodbath. Riffing on Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise, Bone Face slips in and out of the darkness until the right moment to spring on his unsuspecting camp counselors.

Hot on the killer’s trail, police officers Cronin (Jeremy London) and McCully (Elena Sanchez) track him down to a nearby 24/7 diner. They discover a group of locals, and together, they must investigate and discover who the killer is before it’s too late. The diner's customers include a photographer, a socialite, two bikers, and a construction worker, among several others. Horn fleshes out each with a backstory, a possible motive, and specific intentions. Much like Clue, it offers up flowery characters and zippy one-liners to inject the story with plenty of humor.

Cronin and McCully, who discover the killer’s mask and clothes in an outside dumpster, interrogate everyone in the building, instructing them not to leave the premises. With a meta-aware character named Ray (Artrial Clark), Horn invites the viewer to engage with the story and pick apart every character’s arrival at the diner and how their past connects to the present and each other. Dialogue-heavy, the film relies on the script and line deliveries to carry the narrative and keep you entertained. As you wait for the killer to strike again, Bone Face unravels a thrilling genre exercise.

The Genre Switcheroo in ‘Bone Face’ Offers Real Intrigue