Luca Guadagnino's latest film looks to be a remarkably twisted new entry to the road film genre. While its premise may be centered around some sinister activities, the core of this love story is told over the 3,000-mile-long journey of its characters.

There's nothing quite like the adventure of a road trip. It can be a couple of outlaws on the run from the authorities, dysfunctional families forced to spend time together, or a group of buddies on a mission. Sticking a cast of characters into a cramped vehicle, the open road ahead of them, pushes their personalities to the limits, creating an entertaining time for any audience member.

'Bones and All' (2022)

With a love story directed by the filmmaker behind Call Me By Your Name, Bones and All simply can't be a failure. Throw Timothée Chalamet and the composers of The Social Network into the mix, and the formula for a masterpiece is created.

Bones and All looks to bring cannibalism into the road trip genre, and the results couldn't be any more mesmerizing. It's a tragic, violent story of young love, held together by a cast and crew all performing at their very best. No matter which aspect of the film a viewer comes craving, they'll leave appreciating it all.

'Thelma and Louise' (1991)

Thelma and Louise tells the story of its two title characters (played by Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon respectively) as they venture across the American southwest. What starts as a simple getaway from their men back home, quickly turns to the women running for their lives.

This film has everything audiences could ask for in a road movie. Watching these gals get explosive revenge on perverted truck drivers is exhilarating, and seeing Thelma spend the night with Brad Pitt is enough to fill anyone with jealousy. By the time the credits role, viewers will be yearning to grab their best friend and hit the road.

'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

Never has there been a film more firmly in the road trip genre than Little Miss Sunshine. Trekking their way to California in hopes of winning a beauty contest, the Hoovers throw themselves into a van and commit to their voyage. However, the turbulence running through the dynamics of this family aims to cause an onslaught of problems and drama.

This film not only hosts a now-legendary cast, but its yellow Volkswagen bus is possibly the most iconic vehicle of any road trip movie. There isn't anyone out there that couldn't use some reconnecting with their family, no matter how dysfunctional, and this film will certainly make you want to throw them all in a van and go on an adventure.

'Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan' (2006)

This legendary mockumentary took the world by storm in 2006. The film tracks Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) and his journey across the real, unsuspecting America as he goes from New York to Los Angeles in search of his love, Pamela Anderson.

Even those who haven't seen Borat have, without a doubt, heard the impressions. The never-ending "very nice" impersonations are simply a testament to how infectious this character is. Seeing Borat and his colleagues completely take over every town they visit with their unique personalities is hilarious, and it'll have viewers wanting to do the same with their own group of buddies.

'The Color of Money' (1986)

As one of many underrated movies directed by Martin Scorsese, The Color of Money is a delightfully enjoyable road film. The film follows "Fast Eddie" (Paul Newman) and his young pupil Vincent (Tom Cruise) as they venture across the country, poolroom to poolroom, hustling unsuspecting players.

Created as a sequel to 1961's The Hustler, Scorsese's film manages to stand on its own, bringing in fantastic performances from both of its leads. The movie also manages to make the game of pool look sexier than ever, not only driving you to hit the road, but making it nearly impossible to stop from grabbing a cue and hitting the local billiard room.

'Badlands' (1973)

After the explosive murder of her father, teenager Holly (Sissy Spacek) is forced to leave town with her older boyfriend Kit (Martin Sheen). As the couple remains on the run from authorities, Kit's capacity for evil continues to grow, his crimes increasing in severity the longer the two remain on the lam.

This film marked the directorial debut of Terrence Malick. It's an exciting addition to the "couple on the run" genre, garnering captivating performances from both of its young actors. While the story's contents may not drive one to run away with their lover, the film's beauty can't help but make viewers want to hit the back roads of their nearest countryside.

'Inside Llewyn Davis' (2013)

This Coen Brothers character study is an often overlooked piece of their filmography, but is undoubtedly one of their best. Venturing off their typical path of crime films and stoner comedies, Inside Llewyn Davis tells the story of a folk singer (played by Oscar Isaac in a career-best performance) and his challenge to find success in the emerging folk scene.

Inside Llewyn Davis is a film about the struggle. Llewyn doesn't venture from city to city because he's looking for a vacation, but because he's trying to catch an opportunity wherever it may be. While it's certainly an empathetic movie, it can't help but leave viewers inspired to get out and chase their goals, no matter how far they may be.

'Into the Wild' (2007)

Into the Wild is one of the greatest movies based on real-life events. It tells the incredible story of Christopher McCandless (played by Emile Hirsch) and his expedition into the Alaskan wilderness. After graduating from college at the top of his class, Christopher decides to skip the soul-sucking job search, instead choosing to take his life off the grid.

While the film's conclusion may stop viewers from venturing into the wilderness on their lonesome, the solitude and peace Christopher discovers in the country will have you wanting to do the same. The idea of being totally detached from the world, while not realistically feasible, can't help but sound immensely gratifying.

'O Brother, Where Art Thou' (2000)

O Brother, Where Art Thou marked a foray into the musical genre by the Coen Brothers. Based on Homer's Odyssey, it chronicles the journey of a group of escaped convicts, recounting their expedition and search for freedom. The Coens' signatures are readily apparent however, as the escapees have a variety of dubious run-ins with all sorts of wacky characters.

With a cast including the likes of George Clooney, John Turturro, and John Goodman, you can't help but have a great time watching these guys travel across the country. Some of the situations this gang finds themselves in are absolutely ludicrous, but that's what makes it such a delightful viewing. It'll have viewers wishing they could live through such an eventful moment of time.

'Pierrot le Fou' (1965)

Pierrot le Fou is a staple of the French New Wave that tells the tale of Ferdinand (Jean-Paul Belmondo), a man stuck in life who decides to run away with the mysterious Marianne (Anna Karina). The couple precedes to go on a crime spree, fleeing from both gangsters and police, pushing their newfound love to its limits.

It's hard to think of something more beautiful than Anna Karina and Jean-Paul Belmondo in front of the lens of Jean-Luc Godard's camera. Bringing these three together is an absolute delight for any French New Wave fan, and witnessing all the beauty that surrounds these lovers on the run will have anyone dying to climb in their car and drive until the sun's down.

