Bones and All is a testament to the idea that love can exist anywhere - even within the disenfranchised margins of society. Spearheaded by Luca Guadagnino, whose works include the Academy Award-winning Call Me by Your Name, the director’s latest project followed Maren and Lee, two individuals highly frowned upon by society for reasons beyond their control, who decided to go on a 3,000-mile road trip across the less traveled ruins of Reagan-era America. However, no matter how far these two run away from their terrifying pasts, they just keep crawling back to Maren and Lee. It’s up to them to decide whether the love they have for each other is stronger than their otherness.

The movie made its premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2022, where it received a positive 8.5-minute standing ovation and was awarded the Silver Lion for best direction. Bones & All is scheduled for release in the United States and elsewhere on November 18, 2022. Going beyond classic film genres, and featuring a solid cast, you’re going to have to catch this movie at your nearest cinema upon its release.

Here’s the cast and character guide for Bones & All.

Taylor Russell as Maren Yearly

Taylor Russell plays Maren Yearly, one-half of the leading duo in Bones and All. Before her work in the movie, Russell has an extensive acting portfolio in film and television. Her roles include Judy Robinson in Netflix’s very own Lost in Space. She’s also appeared in a variety of movies, from the romantic drama Words on Bathroom Walls, to the celebrated drama Waves. Her role as Maren Yearly has earned Russell the prestigious Marcello Mastroianni Award at the Venice Film Festival.

Timothée Chalamet as Lee

Timothée Chalamet plays Lee, the other pair of the social outcast duo in Bones and All. Just like Russell’s character Maren Yearly, Chalamet takes on the role of a cannibalistic nobody who’s trying to get by. Chalamet is a Hollywood staple who rose to prominence thanks to his role in Guadagnino’s 2017 coming-of-age film Call Me by Your Name, which earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor. His popularity has skyrocketed since then, taking on more roles in Great Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women, and Denis Villeneuve’s critically acclaimed sci-fi hit Dune. When he’s not acting in movies, Chalamet is busy being a part of the fashion industry.

Mark Rylance as Sully

Starring as Sully is none other than Academy Award Winner Mark Rylance, a seasoned British actor whose professional acting roots date back to his time at the Citizens Theatre in Glasgow. With a strong theatrical background, Rylance performed in numerous productions, notably the West End productions of Much Ado About Nothing. His stint in theater has garnered him multiple accolades, ranging from the Olivier Award for Best Actor to three Tony Awards. Besides performing on stage, Rylance is no stranger to the screen, with appearances in the award-winning Bridge of Spies, to the apocalyptic comedy Don’t Look Up.

Michael Stuhlbarg as Jake

Playing Jake is Michael Stuhlbarg, whose roles include Larry Gopnik in the dark comedy movie A Serious Man. Stuhlbarg has made a name for himself as a character actor and has taken on roles in films and shows that portray figures from real life, such as Andy Hertzfeld in Steve Jobs, George Yeaman in Lincoln, and Stanley Edgar Hyman in Shirley. In addition to movies, Stuhlbarg has a wide array of television roles ranging from Richard Sackler in Dopesick and Arnold Rothstein in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. His impressive acting portfolio has earned him two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and several Primetime Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe nominations.

André Holland as Frank Yearly, Maren's father

André Holland plays Frank Yearly, the father of Maren Yearly. Holland’s career stretches from film, and television, to theater productions, starring as Dr. Algernon Edwards in The Knick and even an appearance in American Horror Story: Roanoke. He’s also done theater work on Broadway, starring in Jitney. Holland grew into prominence with his role in the Academy Award-winning movie Moonlight as Kevin.

Chloë Sevigny as Janelle Yearly, Maren's mother

Chloë Sevigny stars as Janelle Yearly, the mother of Maren Yearly. Sevigny originally started her career as a model and was featured in music videos by Sonic Youth and the Lemonheads. Shortly after, she made her acting debut in the 1995 film Kids, which garnered attention for her performance. Sevigny continued to star in several independent films, notably American Psycho. However, it was her role as Nicolette Grant in the TV series Big Love that earned Sevigny a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress.

David Gordon Green as Brad

David Gordon Green is set to star as Brad. Green’s main focus is in filmmaking and has directed multiple dramas such as Snow Angels and All the Real Girls. His repertoire doesn’t stop there - he’s also done some work for the Halloween trilogy franchise alongside Danny McBride.

Jessica Harper as Maren's grandmother

Jessica Harper is set to play Maren’s grandmother in the movie. The American actress has had a long history of acting credits, with a starring role in the feature film Phantom of the Paradise by Brian De Palma. She eventually became a household name thanks to her role as Suzy Bannion in the cult classic Suspiria. Surprisingly enough, Harper played a supporting role in the 2018 remake of the film, directed by none other than Guadagnino himself. Besides acting, Harper is a children’s book and music author.

Supporting Cast of Bones and All

In addition to the main cast above, Bones and All features a lineup of supporting cast members you can look forward to. The movie features a list of up-and-coming actors, such as Jake Horowitz, Anna Cobb, and Kendle Coffey. Horowitz’s film credits include Adam Bloom and Castle Freak. Before her stint in this movie, Cobb starred in We’re All Going to the World’s Fair and The Head of John the Baptist. As for Coffey, Bones & All marks her debut performance in her first feature film. Last but not least, Francesca Scorsese is bound to make an appearance, so stick around and keep an eye out.