Legendary director Luca Guadagnino's latest boundary-breaking release Bones And All has officially been declared "certified fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. The cannibalistic romance stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as Lee and Maren, who are outcast teenagers navigating the intensity of first love in a world they don't fit into. That is all whilst they simultaneously grapple with a mutual thirst for human consumption, something that brings them closer together and sees them literally pull other people apart.

Excitement has been growing around the film's unique plot and its clear it really is a feast for the eyes according to the illusive film review service. Earning an impressive rating of 85% on the prestigious Tomatometer, the film has certainly made a firm impression. Its audience score is slightly less striking currently sitting at 67%. However, given that the film was only released on Wednesday 23 November, it's still very much early days and not all viewers have delivered their verdicts.

Given that the film is already an out-of-the-box concept blending cannibalism and romance, it's evident Bones and All clearly isn't afraid to take the unconventional route. Based on the novel of the same title by Camille DeAngelis, the venture effortlessly weaves challenging themes into an already audacious plot. One of the biggest ideas the film explores is the concept of identity and self-acceptance. Both Lee and Maren live on the fringes of society and are desperate to be loved and accepted for who they are, a theme that is more prevalent than ever today.

Image Via MGM

It also takes the opportunity to tie in the idea of confronting your demons through Lee and Maren's constant internal battle for blood. This all goes hand-in-hand with Guadagnino's vision for the film, which he has been firm in declaring a tale of morality. This is something lead star Chalamet previously expressed drew him to the role. “I was moved by Lee and Maren’s story, carrying something that you carry shame with or can’t quite make sense of," the actor explained in a featurette for the film. "I was attracted to this character Lee because I felt he had figured out how to game the system to survive with this condition."

Perhaps most interestingly, the movie's award-winning director Guadagnino emphasized that he never set out to achieve "shock value" through the movie, despite its brazen goriness inviting mass interest. Instead, he had his sights on the concept of Lee and Maren fighting to overcome their eater natures and discovering people who make them feel like they belong. "I think somehow, one way or another, we all are, in a moment in our lives, outsiders of something," he told Slash Film at the time. "I think that's a very universal theme. I hope people can see that." Whether or not Guadagnino's intended message finds its place amongst audiences will be revealed in the coming days.

Bones and All is in theaters now. You can watch the trailer below.