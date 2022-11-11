Following the news that tickets are now on sale, United Artists Releasing is continuing to build up their hype for their upcoming feature, Bones & All, by releasing a new Red Band trailer The latest from Luca Guadagnino, the movie described as a "coming-of-age romantic cannibal road horror film" is based on the 2015 novel by Camille DeAngelis.

The clip depicts Maren (Taylor Russell) having a sleepover with a group of young friends, and discovering a taste for something slightly more disturbing than your usual candy that you'd find in a typical slumber party. Viewer discretion is absolutely advised for the squeamish!

Starring Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Rylance, the film follows a pair of cannibalistic lovers, Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet), who head off together on a road trip across America in order to deepen their connection.

Image via MGM

Guadagnino has said that, to him, the film is "about impossible love, about the disenfranchised, and about the dream of finding a home. It’s a story of two young people finding that there’s no such thing as home for them, so they’ll have to reinvent it. Maren and Lee are searching for their identities under extreme circumstances, but the questions they are asking are universal: who am I, what do I want? How can I escape this feeling of destiny I’m carrying? How can I find connection with someone else?”

The movie premiered to acclaim, with the performances of Russell and Chalamet in particular drawing praise. Rotten Tomatoes currently has the film sitting at 88%, while Guadagnino was awarded the Silver Lion award for directing at September's Venice Film Festival.

Guadagnino is best known for his work on Call Me By Your Name, on which he worked previously with Chalamet, and saw the latter nominated for Best Actor, while the film was also nominated for Best Picture and won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. He has also worked on A Bigger Splash, and 2018's remake of Suspiria.

The official logline for the movie states:

BONES AND ALL is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter; a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.

Bones & All opens in select theaters on November 18 and everywhere on November 23. The movie is rated R for strong, bloody and disturbing violent content, language throughout, some sexual content and brief graphic nudity. You can view the disturbing red band clip below.