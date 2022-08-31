Over the course of the past few years, Timothée Chalamet has proven himself to be one of the most promising young actors of his generation. Particularly with his dynamic lead and supporting turns in Lady Bird, Little Women, The French Dispatch, Beautiful Boy, and Dune, to name only a few, the standout star has showcased a boldness and willingness to push and diversify himself, particularly under the lens of some of our most notable filmmakers. But it's ultimately his Oscar-nominated performance in Luca Guadagnino's Call Me By Your Name that remains his most acclaimed work, and now, the actor and director are reuniting with their latest collaboration, Bones and All, which may prove to be an even more fearless and uncompromising film than their first outing. Certainly, the first official clip teases something quite biting.

As seen in this first official snippet from the film, released by MGM Studios, we're given a brief taste, as it were, of what Lee (Chalamet) experienced the first time he took part in an unspeakable act. Though it isn't suggested in the clip, it's been noted that this film follows a young woman, Maren (Taylor Russell), on the fringes of society who finds herself in the company of a cannibal drifter. The marketing has been playing it a bit coy in revealing these details, but Guadagnino's latest is based on Camille DeAngelis' 2015 YA novel of the same name, which follows two young lovers who discover mutual attraction in their appreciation of consuming flesh. While we don't hear any indications of cannibalism in this newly-released clip, it is easy to infer, especially as Chalamet's Lee talks about how he felt like a "weird new superhero" when he first indulged in his animalistic instincts. An inquiring Maren, thus, wants to know more about what this young man thought and felt, particularly after the deed was done. Such answers will have to come later.

As an actor who is prone to playing angsty, wayward young men, particularly those who don't always fit into common society for one reason or another, it's easy to see how Chalamet could excel in what might seem like an unbecoming role. The actor isn't afraid to take risks and challenge himself or his audience, and that will certainly be the case with this new movie, which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Also starring Chloë Sevigny, Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark Rylance, and André Holland, Bones and All will be the source of a lot of chatter when it debuts next month. Whether or not it lives up to the heights of their first feature, Chalamet and Guadgnino are willing to provoke a response. And we'll soon get a chance to see what kind of response they'll be inspiring.

Bones and All is scheduled to hit theaters on November 23rd. Check out the brand new clip below: