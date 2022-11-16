Director Luca Guadagnino’s next film, Bones and All, is an adaptation of author Camille DeAngelis’ best-selling novel of the same name. The story chronicles an odyssey of sorts through Reagan’s conservative era of the late ’80s. As with the filmmaker’s previous novel adaptation, Call Me By Your Name, Bones and All explores themes of belonging and navigating one’s place in the world. It stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as Maren and Lee, respectively, young lovers forced to live on the outskirts of society due to being born with a need to consume human flesh.

In his interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Guadagnino describes the value of trusting his performers and being open to what they bring to each scene, with an emphasis on two scenes in which Chalamet and Russell wowed him with their work. The director also discusses one of the most demanding sequences to film in his upcoming feature Challengers starring Zendaya, how gardening has influenced his filmmaking, and which horror classic he’d love to revisit. You can watch our conversation with Guadagnino in the video above, or read the full transcript below.

COLLIDER: I was listening to your New York Film Festival Q&A where you emphasized the value of not using a shot list and how that allows you to get lost in the process and then find the moment that way. It was making me wonder, is there any particular example of you doing that on Bones and All that you're especially proud of? A scene where you really had to get lost in order to find what you needed?

LUCA GUADAGNINO: All the scenes, I would say. It's not that I want to get lost in the sense that I don't know what I'm doing. [It’s] actually [the] opposite. I think it's about really getting to summon your point of view in the only place that it needs to be. You can only do that if you, first and foremost, see the scene happening, if you actually let the performance breathe. Once you do that and you kind of experience that, you can then decide that what you saw can only be seen from that perspective or that perspective. So, in a way, it's all about faith and trust in the beauty of performance.

Is there an example where you trusted your ensemble, they did something so out of left field that you never could have imagined that, and it made you think, ‘That’s totally different than what I initially pictured, but that's great and we have to go that route?’

GUADAGNINO: I don’t know if it was about being completely different than what I pictured because — I did my first feature film in 1998, and I had to put in my mind every image I wanted, and then I failed. I decided that I was not going to anticipate what I wanted but actually opened myself up to what could happen. Having said that, I would say that there are a few moments. All of these actors have been doing [an] amazing job, but Taylor [Russell] and Timothée [Chalamet] in Nebraska finding the way for Lee to communicate to Maren his haunting ghosts of his past, or Maren and Sully discussing their nature, who they are on the stairwell in Mrs. Harmon’s house, those sequences were really like, wow.

I'm a big believer that Taylor is one of the best working actors of her generation.

GUADAGNINO: I think so.

She's already done wonderful things, but she's gonna go on to do more and more, so what is it about her as a lead in your film, but also as a collaborator and a partner that you're really excited for even more directors out there to get to experience with her moving forward?

GUADAGNINO: I think Taylor is a true filmmaker who collaborates in a deep way and is not afraid of going into places and bringing fragility out, unearthing her own fragilities. That's something valuable for the process of filmmaking.

Whenever I see you talk about your work and whenever I see anybody else talk about working with you, for that matter, there's always a really passionate calm to it, so I kind of envision you breezing from scene to scene with no worries in the world. So it was making me wonder, is there any particular scene in Bones and All that had even you circling that scene on the shooting schedule and saying to yourself, ‘That might keep me up at night. That's the day I'm gonna have my work cut out for me?’

GUADAGNINO: No. To be honest, no. Not at all. Not that I think about it, no. I think we did a scene, which was driving in the night, and it was laborious technically and then the sun went up and we had to stop it, which was quite frustrating because they were doing a great job. Then we had to shoot it again like 10 days later. That must have been the most unnerving moment, but because of the time not because of anything else.

In your entire body of work, looking back, is there any particular scene that you think of as the most difficult that now makes you say, ‘If I was able to pull that off, I can do anything?’

GUADAGNINO: I did a scene in Challengers that is a nine-minute sequence that took us a week of shooting and, I don't know, probably 200 setups. I did that, so I think having done that, I can do anything now.

We've talked a little bit about Taylor, but you basically have a full ensemble of hugely talented individuals who I think make their roles uniquely their own. When you cast these actors in these parts, which role would you say changed the most from what you read on the page to what someone did when they brought it to life in front of the camera?

GUADAGNINO: I would say everyone because when you invite artists like actors to perform, you have to be open to what they can bring to the scene, and you want the characters that are fleshed out on a page to become real, so you have to be wanting and welcoming the change.

I spoke to Taylor recently, and she was telling me about what she thinks makes you such a standout director. What she was explaining to me is how your passion for art goes beyond filmmaking. You love architecture, you love cooking, and then some, so it was making me wonder, is there any particular unrelated passion or hobby that you have that would surprise people out there to know actually influences your work on film sets as well?

GUADAGNINO: I love gardening and I practice gardening. And gardening, it's about time, and you have to be incredibly patient, and you have to absolutely understand that you are nothing in front of nature, and if you do not welcome that and if you don't bend yourself, and bow to nature and to time, you will fail no matter how much money you can put into it in order to build your garden immediately. It’s not gonna happen. So this is like a very beautiful lesson in patience and in endeavor, and in conquering someone you love, or you want, the way in which you can conquer a space out of green.

I have the opposite of a green thumb, but I just recently sprouted the tiniest bud out of a pot of nothing.

GUADAGNINO: And that’s the most beautiful thing that can happen to you, right?

Exactly! So, I love your work in general. I'm an especially big horror fan who is full-blown obsessed with Suspiria, so I have to ask, if you had the opportunity to make a sequel, reboot, you name it, of any other iconic horror movie out there, which one would you choose and why?

GUADAGNINO: Oh my god. That’s an incredible question that I didn’t prepare myself [for]. Oh my god, what should I do? I want to say what I want to do! I don’t know. I think it would be amazing to do something about The Mummy.

The Mummy is a rock-solid choice. What is it that appeals to you about The Mummy and makes it something that maybe is worth another revisit nowadays?

GUADAGNINO: It’s a rotten body wrapped in bandages, so what’s inside is [as] interesting as what’s outside. It should be very scary and very, very terminal. And tiny! It should be tiny.

Tiny how so?

GUADAGNINO: It should be a little movie, but with a lot of depth and very scary. So, Universal! You know there is a Joe Dante Mummy that never happened that I feel so bad about because Joe is such a master, and I am sure he would have made something incredible.

Bones and All will premiere in select theaters on November 18, with a wide release on November 23.