Bones and All has made headlines countless times for its undeniably shocking cannibalistic twist on romance. The film stars Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet and Gotham Award winner Taylor Russell as Lee and Maren, two outcast teenagers desperately trying to find a place where they fit in with the world, something they appear to find in one another. The only caveat is, they both share a deep-rooted desire for indulging in human flesh, an urge that eventually takes them on a road trip around America for a food tour...of sorts.

Despite the notably gory aspects of the film, both the lead actors and renowned director Luca Guadagnino maintain the testament that it is at heart a love story centered around self-discovery. In a new behind-the-scenes clip, shared by Warner Bros, the trio delves into the movie and characters beyond the blood. "My character is maybe self-stylized as an outsider being his identity into Maren’s new," Chalamet revealed in the video. "They’re almost trying to sniff out if their new partner is safe." The actor's insight suggests that audiences are likely to see both Lee and Maren navigate the concept of trusting someone enough to unveil their true selves to each other. He went on to say that he believes at its core the film is reflective of the modern-day struggles of the youth, who often struggle to find their place or people. "I think it’s an on-the-road love movie inspired by the weight we carry now as a younger generation," he explained. His comments align with those he made at Venice Film Festival, where he said a "societal collapse is in the air" due to the increased dependency on social media.

Sharing her views as part of the behind-the-curtain look, Chalamet's co-star Russell said the movie is "for everyone who feels alone in the world" because "there is somebody else who is like you." Throwing his support behind his characters, Guadagnino passionately added: "I want people to love these characters, I want people to not judge them."

Whilst the comments may be surprising to some given the gory nature of the horror-romance, Bones and All is based on the young adult novel written by author Camille DeAngelis, which also explores the idea of facing your dark side as its primary theme. It seems that director Guadagnino carried this philosophy as part of his vision, having previously explained that he never set out to achieve "shock value" with the movie. Instead, he described it as a tale of morality that explores whether these two characters are able to overcome their nature.

You can watch Bones and All in theaters on November 23. You can watch both the behind-the-scenes clip and a trailer for the film below.