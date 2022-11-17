Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Bones and All, Luca Guadagnino's highly-anticipated love story about young starstruck cannibals. Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, the movie stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet.

Bones and All follows the story of Maren (Russell), a girl who’s learning to live alone on the margins of society after realizing she has a hunger for human flesh. In the new clip, Maren meets another cannibal, Sully (Mark Rylance), who is gruesomely preparing chicken for dinner. Maren tells Sully she thought she was the only one with such an urge. However, as Sully explains to her, cannibals are more common than she realizes, usually mistaken for creeps by people unaware this kind of hunger even exists. That’s an unnerving thought, but the existence of other cannibals will ultimately lead Maren to meet Lee (Chalamet).

Bones and All follows Maren and Lee while they go on a road trip through the West of the United States in the 1980s. During their journey, they fall in love and grow closer together while working together to overcome their brutal nature. While the cannibalistic theme might be challenging for some viewers to digest, director Guadagnino underlines that he never aimed for shock value with the movie. As Guadagnino, the film is instead about finding love while being an outcast and struggling to change your nature to fit in.

Bones and All Oscar Buzz

Despite exploring a controversial story, Bones and All received a standing ovation after the movie’s world premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival. Guadagnino was also awarded the Silver Lion for Best Direction at the festival. In addition, it’s worth noting that in 2018 Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name got two Academy Awards, one for Adapted Screenplay and of for Best Actor for Chalamet. So, with all the critical acclaim Bones and All already got at film festivals, it wouldn’t be surprising if the movie repeated the feat at next year’s Oscars.

Bones and All also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper, and Jake Horowitz. The movie is rated R for strong, bloody, and disturbing violent content, language throughout, some sexual content, and brief graphic nudity.

Bones and All opens in select theaters on November 18 and everywhere on November 23. Check out the exclusive clip and the movie’s synopsis below.