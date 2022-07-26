New stills from Luca Guadagnino’s latest project Bones and All have been unveiled, as the film is slated to premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival. The film marks Guadagnino’s highly anticipated return to features following the success of 2017’s Call Me by Your Name and the 2018 Suspiria remake.

The new images show more of a pink-haired Timothée Chalamet with Taylor Russell, who are both headlining the Bonnie and Clyde-style indie film based on the novel by the same name written by Camille DeAngelis. The film reunites Guadagnino with the Call Me by Your Name star. Also returning to work with Guadagnino after writing the script for A Bigger Splash and Suspiria, David Kajganich penned the adaptation of dark, coming-of-age novel. The images reveal the young cannibals pictured together without giving away too much about the film’s gruesome subject matter. In one, the duo is pictured finding solace from their journey in the back of a blue pickup truck, while the other shows them locked in an embrace.

Bones and All tells the story of Maren (Russell), a young woman who is learning how to survive on the margins of society when she crosses paths with Lee (Chalamet). He joins her on her journey to find the father she never met, all in an effort to understand why she has the urge to kill people she cares about and eat them. The film also stars Michael Stuhlbarg (another Call Me by Your Name alum), André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon-Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Rylance. In an interview, Rylance compared the hotly anticipated and gruesome flick to Call Me by Your Name in the sense that the film delves into self-discovery. Images that were released earlier also showed these characters on the fringes of society and stopped at a gas station during their trip.

Image via Fremantle

Bones and All is produced by Guadagnino, Theresa Park, Marco Morabito, Dave Kajganich, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Lorenzo Mieli, Gabriele Moratti, Peter Spears as well as Chalamet. Executive producers for the film include Giovanni Corrado, Raffaella Viscardi, Marco Colombo and Moreno Zani. The Apartment Pictures (a Fremantle Company), 3 Marys Entertainment, Memo Films, Tenderstories, Elafilm, Wise Pictures, Excelsa, Serfis and Piace are all financing the film. MGM has also acquired the rights for international distribution while Vision Distribution is set to distribute the film in Italy.

No release date has been set for Bones and All.