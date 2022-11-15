Bones And All has undeniably caught the attention of audiences and critics alike for its juxtaposing blend of horror and romance. Based on Camille DeAngelis' novel of the same title, the film tells the story of teens Lee (Timothee Chalamet) and Maren (Taylor Russell) who live on the fringes of society and develop a romance on the foundations of their mutual lust for consuming human flesh. Navigating love and satiation, the pair set off on a journey through the backroads of America as they battle with their cannibalistic desires.

Whilst the trailer alone makes it clear the film does not veer away from the gory realities of Maren and Lee's appetites, director Luca Guadagnino has told how he did not set out to achieve "shock value" with the project. Instead, the prolific director hopes the story's perspective on morals will resonate with audiences. "We never wanted to go for the shock value, ever," he told Slash Film. "We wanted to be consistent to the nature of the movie as a sort of morality tale in which you could see the struggle these characters go through in regard to their nature, and how they could overcome it or not. That's what we did." Guadagnino also told how the concept of being an "outsider" is something everyone can relate to. "I think somehow, one way or another, we all are, in a moment in our lives, outsiders of something," he added. "I think that's a very universal theme. I hope people can see that.

Multiple versions of Bones and All's brazen trailers have made it clear there will be ample screen time showcasing Maren and Lee feasting on human bodies. The film's crew took this into account when producing the faux body parts for the scenes. Russell previously revealed that she and co-star Chalamet were expecting to indulge in a corn syrup-laden feast, but the crew's considerations meant they were spoiled with a candy spread instead. "On a very practical note, Luca said that we were eating corn syrup," Russell said in a separate interview with Slash Film. "But I know that I wasn't, because I remember the incredible effects team and the team who were handling all of that sort of stuff told me that it was maraschino cherries, dark chocolate, and Fruit Roll-Ups."

The project marks a reunion between Guadagnino and Chalamet, who teamed up on 2017 hit Call Me By Your Name, which went on to land an Academy Award. Ever-versatile as an actor, Chalamet has become a sensation in Hollywood over the years and after working with him twice, Guadagnino has made it clear he would do it "over and over." Bones and All has put itself in good stead to see a strong audience turnout with both Chalamet and Guadagnino boasting strong reputations and a plot line that is enough to invite viewings out of sheer curiosity.

Guadagnino's horror-romance unfolds in theaters on November 23. You can watch a trailer for the film below.