Taylor Russell and Timothee Chalamet might portray cannibal lovers in their upcoming film Bones and All but thankfully bloody bodies were not on the menu for the actors off-screen. The Luca Guadagnino-directed horror-romance spotlights the story of outcast lovers Lee and Maren who share a mutually insatiable desire for consuming human flesh and embark on a voyage to fulfilling their appetites.

In the trailer for the film, the duo is seen neck-deep in blood as they indulge in a gory feast of body parts galore. Whilst their on-screen counterparts certainly got their fix, it looks like Russell and Chalamet didn't fare too badly either. In an interview with Slash Film, Russell shared how the pair expected to sink their teeth into faux body parts made from corn syrup but were instead given a sweet surprise. "On a very practical note, Luca said that we were eating corn syrup," she explained. "But I know that I wasn't, because I remember the incredible effects team and the team who were handling all of that sort of stuff told me that it was maraschino cherries, dark chocolate, and Fruit Roll-Ups. If that sounds good to you, cool. If it doesn't, fair enough. But it was very sweet and [tastier] than anything else maybe you could imagine."

Bones and All, which is based on a 2015 novel of the same title by Camille DeAngelis, has roused interest for its brazen juxtaposition between horror and romance. At its core, it's a coming-of-age story about two people navigating both the complexities of society and the skeletons in their closets whilst simultaneously determining whether said skeletons will pose themselves as obstacles to an all-encompassing love. However, it just so happens that Lee and Maren do have actual skeletons to contend with — which makes for quite an interesting mix. Chalamet previously opened up at the Venice Film Festival on how it was a "relief" to bring Lee off the page because he is evidently a character that is "wrestling with an internal dilemma" as he finds his place in the world, a theme that goes far beyond the screen.

Image Via United Artists Releasing

RELATED: 'Bones and All': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

The project marks a reunion between director Guadagnino and Academy Award nominee Chalamet, who previously worked together on the Oscar-winning film Call Me By Your Name. Bones and All's feature cast is also expected to showcase performances from Bridge of Spies star Mark Rylance, Moonlight star André Holland, A Serious Man's Michael Stuhlbarg, Boys Don't Cry actor Chloë Sevigny, and Suspiria's Jessica Harper.

You can feast your eyes on Bones and All in theaters from November 23. Until then, you can check out a new trailer for the film below.