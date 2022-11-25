Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Bones and All.In one of the earliest tender scenes of Bones and All, Maren Yearly (Taylor Russell) asks fellow cannibal Lee (Timothée Chalamet) about his first experience with cannibalism. Lee informs her that the first person he ever gnawed on was a babysitter, to which she excitedly replies "Me too!" Her eyes are alight with the knowledge and recognition that somebody else has gone through the experiences she has. It's a moment in David Kajganich's screenplay (based on Camille DeAngelis's book of the same name) that works as a dark comedy, seeing as how these characters are bonding over acts of cannibalism, but also one of many moments in the script that functions so well as an allegory for queer experiences. Queer viewers will immediately recognize and connect with Maren's joy, the sudden realization that your personal experiences are not anomalies.

Bones and All is many things. But one of its most important forms is manifesting as a queer allegory.

'Bones and All' Is Queer From the Get-Go

Bones and All isn’t subtle about the ways its plot can be interpreted as having extra special resonance for queer experiences. Right from the start, those meanings are baked into key visuals of the script. Just look at the critical scene where Maren blows her cover as a cannibal around friends. Initially, this sequence depicts Maren and a female classmate lying next to each other awful close beneath a table, with the duo getting closer and closer to one another every time the camera cuts back to the pair. With this scene, director Luca Guadagnino establishes the visual norm of initially framing cannibalism as an act of same-sex eroticism, complete with Maren doing some light sniffing of the young woman she’s lying next to. It isn’t until Maren bites her classmate's finger off that it transforms into something else entirely.

Found Family in 'Bones and All'

From here, Maren is abandoned by her father, Frank (André Holland), who leaves behind only a cassette tape with testimony about his experiences raising a cannibal daughter. Not every queer person’s homelife and upbringing are laced with tragedy, but some queer individuals do grow up without parents. There are queer people who are left behind by those who are meant to protect them. Where do you go when the traditional family unit crumbles? You find a chosen family. You find others in your community to bond with, who can provide the love and acceptance you never got.

The very idea of a community or found family is foreign to Maren, though. In another insightful replication of the experiences of many young queer people, Maren is shocked to discover in her interactions with Sully (Mark Rylance) and Lee that there are even other cannibals out there. Her life has been so much about suppressing a part of herself that she can’t control that she never even contemplated the idea that there could be others just like her. It may sound obvious that she isn’t the only cannibal on planet Earth, but then, obvious parts of the queer community can seem like revelations if you’ve been raised away from any other queer people or culture.

Goodness knows it took me until college to discover the very existence of trans people as anything more than a punchline in Family Guy. It feels ridiculous in hindsight, but then again, I grew up in public schools where the very word “gay,” let alone “trans,” was a dirty word. The very existence of a wider world being such an epiphany for Maren reeked of authenticity for me and reflected the very specific and insightful ways Bones and All captures coming-of-age queer experiences. While other movies may focus solely on a teenager coming to terms with being gay or some equivalent to that, Maren is very assured in her identity as a cannibal from frame one. Her growth and revelations, then, deal with specifically exploring a broader stand-in for the queer community and the importance of finding solace in those with shared experiences.

Showing That Queerness Is Everywhere

There are gay people everywhere. Contrary to what right-wing politicians might have you believe, vibrant, valid, and vivacious queer people are in every corner of the globe, including within the United States of America. That truth lends some extra resonance to the ensuing road trip Maren and Lee embark on. The duo is setting out to find Maren’s mother, with their travels taking them to various rural states. Their very presence in these environments is a welcome rebuke to the standard and stereotypical image of where queer people can manifest. They’re just as prominent in Southern carnivals or greasy diners as they are anywhere else.

Guadagnino’s direction and Kajganich's screenplay happily embrace various parts of Southern culture and co-opt them to be things that can reinforce the liveliness of these queer-stand-in protagonists. This is especially noticeable when Lee becomes excited hearing George Strait’s “Amarillo by Morning” on the radio and proceeds to sing along to it. Not only is this not the kind of tune one would normally associate with American queer storytelling, but Strait’s lyrics, which tell a wistful story about a man who's got nothing but “what I got on” and “ain’t rich, but Lord, I’m free,” are a perfect representation for the story of Lee and Maren. These allegorically queer characters are now uncovering reaffirming interpretations within media traditionally associated with a culture that suppresses LGBTQIA+ individuals.

Within their exploits on the road, Bones and All uncovers its sole explicit depiction of queerness when Lee lures a carny out to a cornfield for sex before slitting his throat. The tender depiction of queerness in Bones and All, allegorically and explicitly, is maintained in the scenes of Lee and this carny being physically intimate. The duo’s make-out scene is presented in a matter-of-factly fashion while the script avoids the expected route of Maren becoming jealous and/or becoming annoyed at the fluid sexuality of her lover. The queer undertones even continue when Lee starts devouring this guy, with his feasting beginning around the main’s chest area. Anyone watching this sequence out of context would assume the character is licking this guy’s chest in a traditional sexual context. Sometimes, the queerness of Bones and All is subtle, other times, it’s this fascinatingly overt.

An Allegory for the Societal Stigma of Queerness

These voyages on the road eventually take Maren and Lee to the former’s mom, Janelle (Chloë Sevigny), who voluntarily turned herself in to a psychiatric hospital years earlier. It turns out Janelle is a cannibal too, though one consumed with so much self-hatred that she ate off her own hands. Upon seeing her daughter again, Janelle’s only instinct is to kill her to end her “suffering” as a cannibal. Janelle’s story is a tragic one mirroring how queerness was thought of as a “mental illness” for so long in the history of America. The very act of being queer was seen as being disturbing enough to warrant long-term medical observation. Being surrounded by these norms 24/7 would doubtlessly instill the kind of self-hatred that Janelle is now consumed by.

Bones and All quietly shows how these dehumanizing perceptions fester in society throughout its runtime through brief TV clips and snippets on the radio of actual dialogue from politicians like Rudy Giuliani and Ronald Reagan. The conformity and intolerance that makes people view traits they’re born with as “a curse” doesn’t just come about randomly. It’s spread as fearmongering by people in power. No wonder Lee perceives that being a cannibal gives you so few options that you can either just eat people, check yourself into a mental hospital, or commit suicide. Bones and All is conscious of the horrors that face marginalized voices in America…but this allegory for queer experiences doesn't just linger on horrors.

'Bones and All' Normalizes All Types of Love

Bones and All features several scenes of people gnawing on other human beings, shots of Timothee Chalamet drenched in blood after consuming another person, and other creepy scenes bound to send some audience members reaching for a vomit bag. Delightfully, it’s also an unabashedly romantic movie that never executes the romance between Maren and Lee with even a trace of cynicism or mockery. We’re supposed to get deeply invested in their affection as they find a kind of solace in one another that they’ve never discovered with any other human being.

There’s something wonderful about being able to finally say words related to queer experiences out loud for the first time to another person. What was once in your head is now out in the world and doesn’t sound quite as daunting or overwhelming. Bones and All captures these kinds of sensations perfectly in how Maren and Lee are so emotionally vulnerable to one another in the film’s best scenes.

Their relationship is especially adorable in one of the final scenes of Bones and All, which is particularly moving when viewed through a queer lens. Maren and Lee have begun a life off the road together, with the duo owning a little place, holding down jobs, and just enjoying each other’s company. Society has constantly told them they don’t belong here, but here they are, just making breakfast, sharing some early morning smooches, and talking nonchalantly about hanging out with Lee’s sister. Viewed through a queer lens, this is the kind of happy, pleasantly uneventful domestic life that many movies and real-world institutions say is out of reach for members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Sully Represents Villains Within a Community

On the other darker end of the spectrum within the narrative of Bones and All is the antagonist of the piece, the older cannibal Sully. The character is an eerie and darkly comedic piece of work brought to life through an incredible performance by Rylance. Being a cannibal himself, Sully still takes on connotations of being queer. However, his targeting of a young Black woman like Maren, not to mention his increasingly possessive attitude towards her, echoes the behavior of serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer, who targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community that were people of color, disabled, or part of other additional marginalized communities.

Sully is representative of white cis-gay men who want to recreate the current warped societal order with the one deviation being that they’re now on the top of the food chain, with no consideration for either anyone they hurt or even the general existence of other marginalized voices. Important note: This kind of person is not the norm for the whole community nor is this behavior derived from their queerness. It’s a disturbing character, but one whose presence, as weird as it may sound, reinforces the queerness of Bones and All. Even the big villain of this story is not a straight person (non-flesh eater), people outside the LGBTQIA+ community (flesh eaters) do not get that level of screen time here. Instead, the focus is always on eaters, including when it’s time to provide Maren and Lee with a relentless and eerie adversary.

Sully is around for some of the most intense scenes of Bones and All, but much of the queer allegories in this feature are in the service of reaffirming the humanity of this movie’s two protagonists. This undercurrent lends irresistible layers of depth to Maren and Lee’s relationship, particularly in injecting instant emotional urgency to their status as outcasts in 1980s America. Bones and All is many impressive things, including a mixture of the intoxicating eroticism of Wong Kar-wai, the body horror of Herschell Gordon Lewis, and beautiful renderings of Southern landscapes echoing the backdrops of Wim Wenders' Paris, Texas. Above all else, though, it’s an allegory for a wide assortment of queer experiences, including how important it is to find other people that know and understand what you’re going through. None of us are alone on this planet and that includes the lead characters of Bones and All and their unique culinary habits.