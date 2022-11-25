As a big believer that Taylor Russell is one of the best actors of her generation, it was the ultimate treat to have her on an episode of Collider Ladies Night. Her star soared courtesy of the Escape Room franchise, she was named Breakthrough Actor of 2019 at the Gotham Awards for her work in Waves, and now she delivers one of the very best performances of 2022 in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All opposite Timothée Chalamet.

Russell plays Maren in the film, a young woman who was born an “eater,” someone who needs to consume human flesh. Due to this hereditary condition, Maren’s forced to live an isolated life on the outskirts of society. But, the same is true for Chalamet’s Lee and once they find each other, there’s a glimmer of hope that they indeed deserve love and have a place in this world.

With Bones and All now playing in theaters nationwide, Russell joined us for a Collider Ladies Night chat to revisit her journey from The Mummy fan to becoming one of the most promising talents in this business.

When asked for the performances and films that inspired her to become an actor, Russell immediately pinpointed the A+ ensemble of Girl, Interrupted, but also went on to highlight someone she’s likely to cross paths with this award season, The Whale’s Brendan Fraser.

“Before [Girl, Interrupted], the movie that I think I really fell in love with and [made me] want to act, which is crazy, is The Mummy. I loved The Mummy with Brendan Fraser who I’m so happy for what's happening in his career right now, I have to say because he was my first crush. But I would watch that every morning and I remember thinking, wow, Rachel Weisz is not from this earth.”

It’s one thing to say you want to become an actor, but it’s another to take steps toward making that dream a reality. Even though Russell insisted she’s not the best source of advice because she’s only in the early stages of her career, she did have some valuable insight from her own experience thus far that's well worth considering. She explained:

“My approach was just throw everything on the wall and see what sticks [laughs], which I wouldn't not recommend, but I think it is an intense way of doing it. I'm Canadian and I wanted to obviously be in America making films, and so I would save up money and drive down from Canada every five or six months, spend all my money, go on auditions, and I did that for years and years and years. That was kind of my approach; just follow your gut, do it, and see what happens. I’m definitely not the person to be giving advice to young actors because there's so many other actors that have better advice than me and who have longer careers than I do, but the one thing I would say, which has been invaluable for me, is really developing your intuition and trusting yourself, trusting what's coming up in your body and knowing that it's there for a reason.”

If you look at Russell’s Wikipedia page, Escape Room is dubbed her “breakout film.” Perhaps it’s a fair assumption for an outsider looking in to make given the scale of that film compared to the other projects she had tackled at that point, but did it really feel that way to Russell? Was Escape Room a true game-changer or does she think something else deserves that title? Here’s her take:

“Escape Room is the first studio movie that I worked on, so I'd never worked on anything of that magnitude before in terms of how many people were on set [and] the types of sets. When I would go and see the the set design I was so blown away all the time. I think that's the thing that I remember the most about shooting those movies is that the art in them was incredible and the amount of hands and hours that takes is expensive and takes a lot of resources. So in that way, I felt like I was in a period of big learning and I had to step up in some degree. It's so personal. I feel like I can't really define it. I did this movie Waves that I really loved and that was the first time that I felt expanded in terms of artistically where I could stretch, and I learned also that I really like being stretched creatively and I like being uncomfortable. I guess the definition of ‘breakout’ is different for a person versus what other people would say. They've all kind of been breakouts in a way.”

In that case, Bones and All could mark yet another breakout because Russell stretches that range further than ever while exploring the complexity of Maren’s personal situation, and the budding romance she shares with Chalamet’s Lee. The chemistry between the two is undeniable and that on-screen connection might have a lot to do with a shared approach to their work as actors. Russell explained:

“I think somebody that I felt in step with immediately was Timmy. I think I'm much more introverted in a lot of ways, or I need some coaxing out of my shell a lot of the time. But in terms of meeting the challenges that come up day to day on a set, whatever those are, I think that something we share in common is your heart bleeding and then the freakout coming after that, but the heart being first. That's a very specific alignment, but it's something that feels really good creatively because you trust that the other person is gonna be there to inspire creatively.”

Another extremely valuable source of support and guidance on the set of Bones and All? Director Luca Guadagnino, of course. Here’s what Russell said when asked what makes Guadagnino a one-of-a-kind director and collaborator:

“He's somebody who really follows his intuition and doesn't question it. In his case, he is more than a filmmaker. He has his own architecture studio, he is an incredible cook; the art expands to every single facet of his life. It's just his way of being. I think it's inspiring to feel like somebody sees something in you that maybe you know, but you don't think a lot of people see or that you don't see about yourself. And having a leader on set who is really decisive yet open to the creativity that can come in any given moment, it's a very particular balance, but one that I think is really special and invigorating when you're working with somebody like that because it helps you trust yourself more and trust your decisions more, and also feel like, wow, I can't believe that this person believed in me. It's a good feeling.”

