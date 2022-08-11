The film reunites Chalamet with director Luca Guadagnino who also helmed 'Call Me By Your Name.'

Timothée Chalamet has just released a new teaser trailer for his upcoming film Bones and All, a cannibalistic love story set to hit theaters on November 23. Chalamet's new tweet highlights the film's bloody contents with the actor adding three blood droplet emojis and championing director Luca Guadagnino, who previously collaborated with Chalamet on the hit film Call Me By Your Name.

Bones and All is based on a novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. The film is set to make its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. With this short teaser, Chalamet gives us our first look into the twisted new story. The trailer begins with Chalamet's character Lee holding Maren (Taylor Russell) close to his face. It then cuts to a series of close-up shots of Lee, Maren, and some very unfortunate others, as well as some truly stunning footage of the beautiful land and eerie setting of the American west.

But the new trailer only teases at the real meat of the film, which is that Lee and Maren are cannibals living on the fringes of society and making their way across the country. Bones and All has also been described as a coming-of-age love story, as Maren falls in love with Lee and falls under his dark influence as a drifter already caught on the edge.

Guadagnino directed the film and his long-time collaborator David Kajganich wrote the script for the film. You can get a feel for Kajganich's writing by watching the 2018 remake of Suspiria. In addition to Chalamet and Russell, the film also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon-Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Rylance.

Guadagnino, Chalamet, Kajganich, Theresa Park, Marco Morabito, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Lorenzo Mieli, Gabriele Moratti, and Peter Spears serve as executive producers on the film. Giovanni Corrado, Raffaella Viscardi, Marco Colombo, and Moreno Zani all serve as executive producers on the film.

The new film will explore themes surrounding social acceptance and disenfranchisement, and how those who live on the margins are often pushed into acts of desperation and left shattered in their own sense of self. Before announcing the new teaser, Chalamet left a string of very confusing tweets that all hinted at the new teaser and its "boney" nature.

Bones and All hits theaters on November 23, and you can check out the new teaser for the film below.