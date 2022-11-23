In 2017, Luca Guadagnino introduced the world to the brilliance of Timothée Chalamet, in his poetic and poignant gay romance drama Call Me By Your Name. That film quietly cut through the hearts of its many fans and broke new grounds for both storytelling and representation in cinema. Adapted from the novel by Andre Aciman, with a thoughtful portrayal of an intimate gay relationship and a breezy pace, soaking in the timeless beauty of an Italian summer, Call Me By Your Name has made its place as a classic of our times. The film's artistry was duly recognized by The Academy, as it was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture, and Chalamet became one of the youngest actors to ever be nominated for the Best Actor trophy. So naturally, a new collaboration between the director and the actor has people stoked.

As a romantic horror film, Bones and All is a truly unique genre piece and looks to combine the themes of love in Guadagnino's work like Call Me By Your Name, with the darker elements of a film like Suspiria. If that sounds interesting to you, and you're planning to watch the film, read below to know how.

Image Via United Artists Releasing

Related:‘Bones and All’ Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Luca Guadagnino Movie

Will Bones and All Release in Theaters?

Bones and All opened in limited release on November 18, 2022, before expanding to theaters across the country on November 23, 2022, a day before Thanksgiving. It is currently slated to open against tough competition, as audiences will have plenty of options to choose from this year during Thanksgiving at the theaters, with Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, Sony's Korean War fighter pilot drama Devotion, and Disney Animation's Strange World, all releasing the same weekend as well.

You can visit Fandango to find showtimes for Bones and All near you.

When Will Bones and All Be Streaming Online?

Image via MGM

Bones and All is being distributed in the theaters stateside by MGM, and by Warner Brothers internationally. As such, there is no word on the film's digital release yet. But audiences can expect to find the film streaming online pretty soon during the holidays, as the studio will be looking to create Awards buzz for the film. MGM is currently owned by Amazon Studios, so Bones and All is most likely to hit Prime Video whenever it gets a digital release.

Who Stars in Bones and All?

Timothée Chalamet has been busy since Call Me By Your Name and has quickly carved out his place as a bonafide star in Hollywood. He starred in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird the same year and then later played Laurie in her acclaimed adaptation of Little Women alongside Saoirse Ronan. In 2018, he played Steve Carell's son in the film Beautiful Boy and earned a BAFTA and Golden Globes nomination for his performance as a recovering addict. He has starred in many high-profile films till now, including playing the Muad'Dib himself, Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's Dune, and is set to star in its sequel along with Paul King's Wonka for Warner Brothers next year. Chalamet plays the role of Lee in Bones and All.

Taylor Russell, who has previously starred in films like Waves and Escape Room, plays Maren Yearly, the lead of the film, and a cannibal who is trying to control her violent urges. Mark Rylance, André Holland, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gordon Green, Chloë Sevigny, and Anna Cobb also star in the film.

Watch The Trailers for Bones and All

The first official trailer of Bones and All was released on September 29, 2022, by MGM. Set to Leonard Cohen's "You Want It Darker," the trailer showcased the blend of horror and romance we can expect in the film.

On October 5, 2022, MGM released a second trailer for Bones and All. It sets the tone pretty early with Joy Division's "Atmosphere" playing and gives us an idea about the plot. The trailer opens with Taylor Russell, who plays the protagonist Maren Yearly, as she is forced to leave her house in the aftermath of biting off and consuming one of her friend's fingers. On the road, she meets Timothée Chalamet's Lee, who is also a cannibal, and the chemistry between the two instantly takes off. Lee brings her back to a house owned by Mark Rylance's character in the film, where fellow cannibals reside and freely practice their lifestyle. But conflict arises when Maren starts to question the morality of the situation and their condition, as the trailer proceeds to show off the horror and gore present in the film.

Related:'Bones and All': Luca Guadagnino Says He Wasn't Aiming For "Shock Value" With Cannibal Romance

Other Similar Films to Watch

Image via MGM

Fresh - Mimi Cave's directorial debut about a romance that begins at a supermarket is a pitch-black dark comedy and horror thriller, that mixes Romantic Comedies with cannibalism. Sebastian Stan plays a cannibal who lures women to his apartment to consume their meat and sell it to wealthy clients. Things take a turn when a romance develops between him and his latest victim, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, as she pretends to be interested in the taste of human flesh to save her life.

Raw - Before 2021's breakout hit Titane, which won the Palme d'Or at Cannes, Julia Ducournau made her debut with this small film about a young vegetarian woman who goes to a veterinary school and develops a taste for human meat. The French horror drama received universal critical acclaim upon its premiere at Cannes and is a really heartfelt character study about a young woman coming of age and finding herself in an alien world, that is filled with some of the most horrifying sequences ever put on film.