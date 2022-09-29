The official trailer has been revealed for Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film Bones And All. The cannibal love story follows two young outcasts Lee (Timothée Chalamet) and Maren (Taylor Russell) as they navigate first love, lust, and their mutual appetite for consuming human flesh.

The trailer, which Chalamet shared on Twitter, is the first in-depth look viewers have seen of Lee and Maren as lost lovers with haunting animal instincts. The chilling clip showcases a montage of the pair steeped in blood as a poetic monologue narrates their urgent desires to "kill the fame." In one intense snippet, a vulnerable Lee is seen breathlessly facing Maren in a field as he asks her, "you don't think I'm a bad person?", to which she effortlessly responds: "all I think is that I love you." In true juxtaposition, the criminal lovers are then seen dragging a bloody body through a hallway as they pounce on their next prey. The closing sequence shows Lee and Maren embarking on a murderous road trip as they embrace their urges in full throttle, delivering a series of blows to their reel of victims, before a final scene cuts to them sharing a passionate kiss with the narrator suggesting that "maybe love will set you free."

Bones And All marks a reunion between Chalamet and director Guadagnino, who the actor previously worked with on ground-breaking film Call Me By Your Name. Oscar-nominated Chalamet and award-winning Russell are also joined by Mark Rylance, Chloë Sevigny, André Holland and Michael Stuhlbarg on screen.

Image Via United Artists Releasing

The film, which is based on a 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, has set high expectations after it received an eight-and-a-half minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival when it premiered earlier this month. Speaking at the festival, Chalamet said it was a "relief" to play a character who was navigating his place in the world. “It was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit or Twitter or Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in," he said. "Without casting judgment on that, because if you can find your tribe there, then all the power. But I think it’s tough to be alive now." He added that he feels a "societal collapse is in the air," which further highlights the need for films that highlight these underlining themes.

Bones And All arrives in theaters on November 23. Check out the trailer below.