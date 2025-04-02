The vindication of a ship getting together is made sweeter when you know it was advocated for by the actors behind it. With the series Bones, of course fans waited seven long seasons for Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) to get together but another couple that stood out for fans was the adorable Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin) and Jack Hodgins (T.J. Thyne). The pair would get together, marry, and even have children before the series wrapped up after 12 seasons. On an episode of Boneheads with Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo, Thyne joined the pair to talk about his character and also how Angela and Hodgins came to be a couple.

Gallo asked Thyne about his favorite episode, to which he replied, "I loved any episode where I got to kiss Michaela. It was like, oh my god, this is amazing. I get to go in and have this incredible experience with a dear friend. And also it’s a kind of like, you know." He explains that he and Conlin actually had conversations about their characters' trajectory, from friends to a couple. Thyne explained, "We can’t just sustain this where we’re just like, you’re her best friend and I’m just this guy. If we’re gonna have longevity on the show. We’ve gotta have a relationship. So we started to flirt with each other as characters early on, before it was written in."

Angela and Hodgins Were Some of the Best Parts of 'Bones'