In many television shows, a holiday-themed episode offers the chance for the series to relax its dramatic tension and tell a more crowd-pleasing story. Satisfying the central tenets of a series whilst also telling a festive story can be a challenge, and Bones had more than a few strong Christmas-themed episodes throughout its run that took a lighter approach to the material. However, the series proved in its first season that having a “holiday special” didn’t mean the series didn’t need to take itself seriously; the first season installment “The Man In The Fallout Shelter” serves as a reminder of what Bones looked like at its best. Funny, heartfelt, and filled with mystery and gore in equal measure, “The Man In The Fallout Shelter” is among the most significant episodes that the series ever aired.

“The Man in the Fallout Shelter” Is ‘Bones’ at Its Most Human

Bones struggled with an identity crisis from the very beginning. At first, it was unclear whether the series was attempting to be a more comedic crime series (like ABC’s Castle) or a more straightforward procedural (like NCIS or Criminal Minds). Bones’ issue was that the characters were a bit too quirky to fit within a standard procedural, even if the stakes and emotionality behind each case were taken seriously. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) often made jokes about the recently departed victims whose bodies she analyzed, but that didn’t mean that she wasn’t treating them with respect. The first season of the series struggled to make this balance work; some episodes felt a little bit too grim, while others suggest that the entire premise was itself a farce.

However, Bones was able to best balance its two seemingly contradictory themes with the episode “The Man In The Fallout Shelter.” The episode takes place on Christmas Eve, where Brennan, Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin), Jack Hodgins (T.J. Thyne), Zack Addy (Eric Milligen), and Daniel Goodman (Jonathan Adams) are all preparing to spend the holidays with their respective families. Although the body of a bomb shelter victim seems like it will only create a simple case to solve, Zack accidentally releases a potentially dangerous chemical from the decomposing corpse. Due to the strict procedures that the Jeffersonian Institute has in practice, the entire team is forced to spend the entire holiday stuck in the lab under the strict surveillance of medical experts. As they all spend the quarantine together, the team begins to learn more about how they each would have chosen to spend the holiday under normal circumstances.

‘Bones’ Is Really a Show About Characters

Certain characters are hit particularly hard during the holidays; Booth is dealing with his divorce and has already been struggling on how to make it up to his young son Parker. Booth is strictly professional on the job, but he opens up for the first time to the other members of Bones’ team in “The Man In The Fallout Shelter.” Much of Booth’s inherent rage comes from his feelings of being useless; he fears that he failed in his attempt to be a husband, and is now failing to be a father as well. Although not getting to spend the holiday with Parker puts Booth under more stress than ever, he takes comfort in being able to confide in Brennan. It may seem like it's just a bit of Christmas-themed cheer, but “The Man In The Fallout Shelter” was able to hint at the eventual romance that would blossom between the two characters.

Brennan herself is also particularly prickly during Christmas. As later seasons would reveal, her father (guest star Ryan O’Neal) had abandoned her family, leaving Brennan without a parental figure for a large majority of her life. This lack of attention at a young age gave Brennan a rather ugly look at family life in general; she feels that those she cares about can’t be trusted to actually care for her when she needs it. “The Man In The Fallout Shelter” reveals that for Brennan, her team is her family. The people that she spends every day working alongside would certainly take care of her when she needs it, and in this episode, she relies upon them for emotional support.

“The Man In The Fallout Shelter” also helps spotlight some of the characters that weren’t treated as fairly in the later seasons. Among them is Daniel Goodman, who was dropped from the series at the end of the first season in favor of Tamara Taylor’s Camille Saroyan. The switch made sense; the Jeffersonian team needed an “authority figure” that they could rely upon, but Goodman’s formality felt incongruous with the quirkier vibes of the other characters. However, “The Man In The Fallout Shelter” did a great job of preying upon Goodman’s self-confessed desire to be taken seriously. With his entire team quarantined and his resources dwindling, Goodman is forced to admit that he’s simply a suit with little actual knowledge about the specialty of Bones and her team. The episode offers a rare moment of empathy for a character who otherwise seemed impersonal.

“The Man In The Fallout Shelter” was able to tease the direction that some characters were headed in the upcoming seasons. A brief montage at the end of the episode of each character being visited by their families offered a glimpse of several future storylines; the reveal of Billy Gibbons as Angela’s father teased one of the show’s best guest stars, and the reveal of Zack’s massive family made his heartbreaking exit seem even more tragic. These glimpses of what the characters were like outside the lab were more than just a fun way to celebrate the holidays; they allowed Bones to begin exploring their personal lives as the show moved forward. Although Bones initially felt like a standard procedural, it became an essential drama about the strange, silly, and caring people that made saving lives a career. “The Man In The Fallout Shelter” served as a reminder that despite their superhuman intelligence, the characters on Bones were all quite human.