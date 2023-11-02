The Big Picture Max Kennan's criminal past adds a level of moral grayness to Bones, forcing Brennan to question her values and understand criminals' motivations.

Played by Ryan O'Neal, Max's recurring appearances signify a more important narrative conclusion, building towards a deeper understanding of Brennan's motivations and the justice system.

Max's limited but significant presence in key moments, such as Brennan's wedding and the birth of her daughter, showcases his importance in shaping the series and Brennan's character growth.

The beauty of procedural crime shows like Bones is that every episode is dependent on the individual case that the characters are forced to solve. Some cases are more interesting than others, but rarely does an episode introduce a larger storyline that takes an entire season to pay off. While this makes a series like Bones great for first time viewers, as they can essentially start whenever they want, it does make it challenging for loyal viewers to feel that their years of viewership have been building towards something. How have the characters changed over the course of ten seasons, and what events shaped them into who they are now? Bones answered this question through the introduction of Temperance Brennan’s (Emily Deschanel) father, Max Keenan, played by the great Ryan O’Neal of Barry Lyndon fame. Within his limited capacity on the show, O’Neal changed the stakes of the series and offered insight on the upbringing that shaped the series’ protagonist.

Who Is Max Keenan?

It is revealed throughout Bones that Max and his wife, Ruth, were career criminals that went on the run after a series of bank robberies. Although Max’s skills make him dangerous, he was originally guilty of being a burglar, and not a murderer. Max and Ruths’ intentions weren’t just to line their pockets; their series of crimes revealed a conspiracy of corruption that was related to the FBI. While Max may view himself as a Robin Hood-esque hero, his activities prevented him from staying with Brennan during her childhood. In turn, Brennan never knew the truth behind her father’s actions, and she’s spent her entire life blaming him for being absent during her childhood.

Bones does a great job at gradually revealing information surrounding Max. Brennan’s first open-hearted conversation about her father comes at a critical moment in her relationship with her partner, Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz). Booth and Brennan both come from broken homes, and both have felt responsible for their younger siblings; Brennan has had lost contact with her brother Russ (Loren Dean) and after her parents’ disappearance, and Booth has been taking care of his alcoholic brother Jared (Brendan Fehr) after he gets in trouble with the law. Booth understands how difficult it is for Brennan to acknowledge her upbringing; she can’t help but fear that she will go down the same dark path that her father did. This makes her all the more determined to use her skills for good in order to bring the show’s most ruthless serial killers to justice.

Max’s Backstory Explains Brennan’s Motivations

Max’s backstory also reveals why Brennan is so intent on solving crimes within the first place. Above everything else, Brennan feels that the justice system failed her when she was younger, as her parents’ crimes ended up negatively affecting her development. As Brennan grows older, she realizes that her father’s actions, however misguided they may have been, were done on his part to protect her. Although Max has an odd way of showing it, he felt that he had to commit to a criminal lifestyle in order to provide for his family when he wouldn't have been able to otherwise. This emphasizes to Brennan how important it is to know the definitive truth behind all the cases that she solves; she feels that she would have had a more positive relationship with her father if she had known the truth from the beginning. The only way to know the truth is to prove it, and Brennan’s entire career has been spent in service of using scientific principles to explain human behavior.

Although earlier seasons of Bones were more episodic, Max’s recurring appearances signified that the show was building towards a more important narrative conclusion. Max rarely appeared in more than a few episodes of each season, as the show stayed true to its procedural roots. Max introduced a level of moral grayness to the show that forces Brennan to reflect upon her values. She realizes that the law isn’t always right, that criminals sometimes have justified motivations, and that truth and justice aren’t necessarily the same thing. Within his limited capacity, Max was able to question the inherent concept of the series, all whilst making Brennan more relatable as a character. Although Brennan’s direct-speaking nature could have made her less appealing as a protagonist, Max’s appearances show why she finds it so difficult to understand human emotions. She’s walled herself off from feelings as a result of her arrested development.

Max Appears in the Most Important ‘Bones’ Moments

Although Max wasn’t the type of character that would have worked as one of the series’ leads, he was involved in several important storylines that changed the tone of the series. Booth arrests Max in the second season, prompting Brennan to pry deeper into her father’s backstory; her revelations inspire both her and Booth to question the FBI’s policies. As Booth and Brennan acknowledge that sometimes a less “by-the-book” method is needed to solve crimes, Max slowly becomes their ally, even if he’s only occasionally able to interact with them. Max’s limited appearances made him feel more valuable; whenever he showed up, it was clear that it was for an important moment in Brennan’s life.

Max shows up for Brennan’s wedding with Booth, hinting that he’ll get revenge on Booth if he doesn’t take care of her. It’s the type of darkly humorous, yet touching moment that the series does so well. Similarly, Max’s appearance for the birth of Brennan’s daughter, Christine, is a great step forward for their relationship. It was a great role for O’Neal. Despite his popularity in 1970s classics like Love Story, Paper Moon, and What’s Up, Doc?, his recent filmography had been rather lacking. Bones allowed him to play an important paternal figure that completely changed the tone of the series.

