Any actor who has worked in television understands that having consistent work is not easy; even actors who starred in hit shows may struggle to find subsequent work after their most well-known projects have wrapped. This makes it all the more impressive that David Boreanaz has managed to have a consistent leading role on at least one major television program with a significant audience for over 25 years. Boreanaz had his breakout role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer as the vampire Angel, which later spun off into an equally successful series. While Angel was sadly canceled after its fifth season, Boreanaz was later cast in Bones without even having to audition.

Loosely based on the life of the author and academic Kathy Reichs, Bones explores a forensic anthropology department’s involvement with the FBI during a series of criminal investigations. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) puts a lot of faith in her team, which, over the years, includes the entomologist Jack Hodgins (T.J. Thyne), the artist Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin), the psychologist Lance Sweets (John Francis Daley), and the intern Dr. Zack Addy (Eric Millegan). However, her closest relationship is with Boreanaz’s Agent Seeley Booth, an FBI agent who becomes her close ally, and eventual love interest, over the course of the series. While the great ensemble is a large reason why the series was so successful for over a decade, Boreanaz’s casting was one of the most important decisions that creator Hart Hanson made when crafting Bones.

‘Bones’ Cast David Boreanaz Before Emily Deschanel

Since the show’s inception, it was evident that Bones was intended to be a standard network procedural. While it followed the “case of the week” formula, Bones aimed to get deeper with its characters, allowing the viewers to form a tight attachment with them over time. Although any program with such ambitions required a seasoned actor in the lead, Boreanaz had proven his star capabilities in both Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. He had starred in many of the best episodes of the former series, developing a great chemistry with co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar; the latter was one of the most nuanced and underrated shows of its era and gave Boreanaz even more room to delve into the titular character’s vulnerabilities.

Hanson knew from the beginning that he wanted a female lead for Bones, but also knew that getting a strong male co-star was important to crafting the show’s central dynamic. He revealed that the producers had “been looking for our leading man for a couple of months,” but “didn’t want a pretty boy” who would simply be there to insert sexual tension. After a suggestion by Fox Television Group CEO Dana Walden, Hanson cast Boreanaz in Bones because he was “an American male” who had “a retro feeling to him.” Hanson knew that having a strong, authoritative presence on the series was important if he wanted the audience to take the show’s most disturbing cases seriously.

While Boreanaz was cast after not even having to read for the role, Hanson stated that the next challenge was finding “the woman who would go toe-to-toe with him.” At the time, Deschanel was by no means a household name, as the role of Brennan was between her and a much “safer” choice who had a more established career of hits under her belt. However, Deschanel was cast in Bones because she read well with Boreanaz in an audition. He stated that everyone in the audition room “was a pro, and knew chemistry when they saw it,” and that it was the strength of their work together that allowed the series to run for an impressive 12 seasons.

David Boreanaz Helped Shape the Direction of ‘Bones'

Originally, Bones would have centered on Brennan working with a multitude of different FBI agents who came in to help the Jeffersonian Department solve crimes. However, Booth’s status as a lead on the show was solidified after the pilot episode was filmed. It was evident that there was a strong dynamic between Boreanaz and Deschanel that could be developed into a “will they or won’t they” romance over the course of the series; Hanson even went so far as to compare the two to Bruce Willis and Cybil Shepherd in the classic mystery series Moonlighting.

Although their chemistry was evident from the beginning, Deschanel and Boreanaz developed their onscreen dynamic, working with an acting coach to ensure that their interactions felt authentic. Their banter soon became second nature, and it wasn’t just rewarding for fans of the series; Deschanel and Boreanaz formed a strong friendship in real life that made the filming of Bones even more congenial and productive.

David Boreanaz Is One of Television’s Most Consistent Stars

In addition to delivering a now iconic performance, Boreanaz became creatively involved in the storylines of Bones as the show continued into its later seasons. Boreanaz directed several episodes, including the acclaimed series finale “The End in the End.” Booth certainly grew as a character, as he was forced to confront his challenging childhood once he became a father to Brennan’s children. Some fans have argued that the show began declining in quality after its ninth season, but the chemistry between Boreanaz and Deschanel was never short of being excellent.

Bones may have ended its run in 2017, but Boreanaz found his next hit series when he was cast as the lead of SEAL Team. The acclaimed military action series once again allowed Boreanaz to play a complex, mature character whose tragic backstory gave him room to develop an emotional performance. While SEAL Team is set to air its final season soon, it seems likely that Boreanaz will find another significant role in the near future.

Bones is streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

