Bones is one of the best police procedural series loosely based on the life and novels written by anthropologist Kathy Reichs, who was also a producer on the show. The show centers around a brilliant forensic anthropologist, Dr. Temperance Brennan A.K.A. Bones, played by Emily Deschanel, who has an uncanny ability to solve even the toughest crimes by studying and finding clues from the victim's bones.

Since Bones' skills have proven to be effective, she often finds herself working with a former Army sniper, FBI Special Agent Seely Booth, played by David Boreanaz, making them an unlikely but entertaining pair. The duo is joined by a unique line-up of well-developed characters who all play a crucial part in Bones and Booth's cases while also adding their own bit of chaos and comedy to the mix. The show ran for twelve seasons and out of its two hundred and forty-six episodes, a select few, such as season 5, episode 16, 'The Parts in the Sum of the Whole,' and season 1, episode 22, 'The Woman in Limbo,' reign as some of the series' all-time best episodes.

Bones

rent

Release Date September 13, 2005 Cast Emily Deschanel , David Boreanaz , John Boyd , Michaela Conlin , Tamara Taylor , T.J. Thyne Main Genre Crime Seasons 12 Studio Fox

10 "The Past in the Present"

Season 7, Episode 13

In season 7, episode 13, "The Past in the Present," a suspected serial killer and tech genius, Christopher Pelant (Andrew Leeds), tries to get out on parole by discrediting Bones and her team's findings. As Booth and Bones both try to fight to keep Pelant locked up and where he belongs, things take an unexpected turn when Bones somehow becomes a suspect.

The finale of the show's seventh season is a suspense-filled rollercoaster ride as Bones has personal ties to Pelant, who is suspected of murdering her friend. To add insult to injury, Bones' emotions are heightened by Pelant, who tries to discredit her, which, for anyone, would hit close to home. The episode leaves audiences suspended on an intense, unpredictable cliffhanger and deems it to be one of the best episodes in the show.

9 "The Signs of Silence"

Season 6, Episode 21

Bones and Booth face a challenging mystery when a 15-year-old girl who is both hearing and speech impaired is found covered in blood in the street wielding a knife. Known as Jane Doe, Bones struggles to deal with the clearly terrified girl and has to be reminded that she is a person and not just evidence. As the team follows the clues and tests the blood on Jane Doe, they are led to a dead middle-aged man, begging the question: who is the victim in this case?

Season 6, episode 21, "The Signs of the Silence," is an interesting episode that serves as a reminder about how things are sometimes not always what they seem at first glance. It also sheds light on Bones and her difficult past of living in foster care as a child and what starts out as a frustrating relationship between Bones and Jane Doe, turns into one of empathy and understanding. The episode follows a series of twists and turns but also features a wholesome side storyline about Bones finding common ground with a child who isn't that much different from her.

8 "The Woman in Limbo"

Season 1, Episode 22

Season 1, episode 22, "The Woman in Limbo," is a highly emotional episode for Bones, who discovers the remains in the Jeffersonian storage of unidentified victims turn out to be those of her mother. While Booth opens up an official FBI investigation to try and find out who murdered Bones' mother, Bones begins to learn dark secrets hidden deep within her family that will change her life forever.

The season one finale floored fans as it sparked the search for Bones' mother's killer, which is an ongoing storyline throughout the show. Unlike most other episodes, "The Woman in Limbo," takes a major emotional toll on Bones as she is forced to recall her difficult past and the events leading up to her parents' disappearance. The episode was a shocking twist to wrap up the series' first season and, despite viewers having more questions than answers at the end, it effectively leaves them anticipating the next season.

7 "The Parts in the Sum of the Whole"

Season 5, Episode 16

Season 5, episode 16, "The Parts in the Sum of the Whole," marked the show's 100th episode and recalls the first case Booth and Bones' worked together as well as the relationships established within the Jeffersonian team. As the episode unfolds through a series of flashbacks, it is a fitting way to celebrate the show's major milestone and also sheds light on how the lives of each character intertwine together.

Considering the significance of the episode, the showrunners do an excellent job of looking back on Bones and Booth's initial start together while also providing insight into the supporting characters and how they found their way to the Jeffersonian. It's a special episode that adds more depth to the overall cast of characters, but it also steps further in Bones and Booth's relationship turning into a romantic one, which makes it a sentimental and all-around great episode.

6 "The Doctor in the Photo"

Season 6, Episode 9

In season 6, episode 9, "The Doctor in the Photo," the team finds a female body badly beaten and stuck in a tree in a rough neighborhood and is soon identified as a career-driven surgeon. Since Bones and the victim share a striking number of similarities, Bones has a difficult time separating herself from her the more she learns about her and her past.

The episode has a bit of an eerie tone to it, but the strange similarities between Bones and the victim end up paying off in a surprisingly clever way. Most investigators try not to get emotionally attached to the victims, but it does happen. In this particular episode, viewers see the rare emotional side of Bones, who usually has no problem in this area, revealing an emotional honesty about her character that is refreshing for viewers.

5 "The Patriot in Purgatory"

Season 8, Episode 6

Season 8, episode 6, "The Patriot in Purgatory," takes a step back from Bones and focuses on a case that hits a heavy personal note with Booth. When a man's remains are linked to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the team must figure out if he was a victim or potentially involved in the horrific event. As they conduct their investigation, the case takes a toll on Booth, but his military experience proves to be immensely helpful in solving the case.

The episode is credited as one of the show's most powerful and patriotic, which also gives viewers an inside perspective into Booth's military background and Bones' experience recovering the bodies of the attacks. While Booth plays a major part in the episode, the showrunners expertly include other characters' look back on what and where they were on that horrible day, creating a moment that is relatable for almost every viewer.

4 "The Nightmare in the Nightmare"

Season 11, Episode 22

The team returns to investigating an active serial killer known as "The Puppeteer" who lives with his victim's bodies for some time before disposing of them. While the team takes a second look, Bones begins to feel guilty over not being able to catch The Puppeteer, resulting in constant nightmares, but unbeknownst to Bones, she might soon be in a world of trouble herself.

Season 11, episode 22, "The Nightmare in the Nightmare," is one of the show's darkest episodes and centers around a deranged serial killer who has puzzled the Jeffersonian team. The episode tied up the eleventh season with an unyielding level of suspense that kept viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish. As the episode takes on a darker tone than most of the other episodes, it is considered to be one of the best Bones episodes, standing in its own terrorizing category.

3 "The Recluse in the Recliner"

Season 9, Episode 24

In season 9, episode 24, "The Recluse in the Recliner," Booth gets a call from a conspiracy blogger, Wesley Foster (Trevor Eyster), who wants to talk to the agent about a government cover-up, but before they can meet, Foster is found dead in his home. Unable to let it go, Booth believes whoever killed Foster didn't want him talking, resulting in him and the team trying to find out the case Foster wanted to talk about and how it is related to Foster's unexpected death.

The episode was one of several directed by David Boreanaz, who does an excellent job both behind and in front of the camera, which is not an easy task, especially when you're the main focus. According to Collider's Liam Gaughan, Boreanaz didn't even have to audition for the role of Booth and actually played a vital role in shaping the series. Season 9, episode 24, "The Recluse in the Recliner," was a significant episode for Boreanaz and his character, but it's noted as one of the best episodes of the entire season.

2 "The Hole in the Heart"

Season 6, Episode 22

When a dangerous sniper, Jacob Broadsky (Arnold Vosloo), claims another victim, Booth, who knows the man personally, becomes bound and determined to stop the madman before he kills again. Soon, the team realizes they're being watched and as Booth closes in on Broadsky, the sniper makes the grave mistake of firing at Booth but misses, hitting and killing an innocent bystander.

Season 6, episode 22, "The Hole in the Heart," is an intense and tedious game of cat and mouse that has the Jeffersonian team a few steps behind the elusive Broadsky. Compared to other episodes, this is hands down one of the most suspenseful that keeps audiences fully invested until the climactic finale. It does have a balance of comedic relief that is in a majority of the episodes, but these moments soften the episode's overall tense scenario.

1 "Aliens in a Spaceship"

Season 2, Episode 9

When two teenage boys who have been missing for the last five years are found, the investigation into their murders leads Booth and Bones to a notorious serial killer known as the Gravedigger. The killer is known for burying his victims and then asking for a ransom and if the ransom is not paid, the victims are left for dead, but the case takes a dire turn when Bones and Jack Hodgins (T.J. Thyne), forcing Booth and the team to work fast to find them before it's too late.

The team deals with a series of serial killers, but in season 2, episode 9, "Aliens in a Spaceship," the Gravedigger takes their investigation to a whole other, heart-pounding level that is almost unbearable. The episode is also credited as one that efficiently furthered the relationship between Hodgins and Angela Montenegro, played by Michaela Conlin, who some fans think overruled Booth and Bones as the show's best couple. Aside from the underlying character growth, "Aliens in a Spaceship," puts a new spin on the traditional serial killer but still manages to incite a high level of fear in viewers, which makes it one if not the best episodes in the entire series.

