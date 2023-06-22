In 2005, Fox introduced television audiences to Bones, a crime procedural that emphasized solving crimes through the use of bones. In the series, FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) and Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) work together to solve crimes and pursue some of the most dangerous serial killers.

The television series ran for 12 seasons, providing audiences with years of great cases, frightening killers, and many beloved characters. Some seasons were better than others, though, with some seasons featuring weaker subplots and disappointing cases. From the first season to the final farewell, here is a ranking of the best and worst seasons in the series.

12 Season 4

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

Following the Season 3 finale, in which the Jeffersonian intern Zack Addy (Eric Millegan) is revealed to have worked for a serial killer, Season 4 follows the aftermath of the team coming to terms with that betrayal. In Addy's absence, the Jeffersonian brings in interns, nicknamed "squinterns," to aid in investigations, with each new intern having their own quirks.

RELATED: The CW's 'The Flash' Seasons, Ranked From Worst to Best

Following the departure of Millegan, the season devoted much of its time to the remaining characters coming to terms with his betrayal. While an interesting aspect of the season, that mixed with weaker cases led to a weaker season.

11 Season 5

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

The fifth season of Bones featured many interesting cases, and the early season deals with the aftermath of Booth's brain surgery. After ending their engagement a year earlier, Angela (Michaela Conlin) and Jack Hodgins (T.J. Thyne) get married in a jail cell.

While the season featured many highs, it also suffered from many lows. One of the series' most controversial episodes, "The Gamer in the Grease," devoted much of the episode's time to promoting James Cameron'sAvatar. The season also included the 100th episode, which showed Bones and Booth's first case.

10 Season 10

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

After being framed for the murder of black ops agents, the team at the Jeffersonian Institute and FBI Agent Lance Sweets (John Francis Daley) work to clear his name. After the death of one of their own, the team must come to terms with the loss of their friend.

The tenth season of Bones saw the departure of a beloved character and the introduction of a new series lead, FBI Agent James Aubrey (John Boyd). The cast chemistry suffered from the changes, and the season suffered from weaker subplots than in previous years.

9 Season 3

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

In the third season of Bones, the team is tested when a serial killer known as Gormogon terrorizes the Jeffersonian Institute and always appears one step ahead. At the season's conclusion, it's revealed that one of their own, Zach Addy, has been assisting the cannibalistic killer.

The third season was cut short due to the 2007-2008 WGA strike, and much of the season's overarching plot was rushed due to the strike. The season also introduced Dr. Lance Sweets, who went on to be a series regular for much of the show's run.

8 Season 9

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

In the ninth season, the team is once again terrorized by serial killer and hacker Christopher Pelant (Andrew Leeds). The season also features the wedding of Booth and Brennan, who then help solve a crime while on their honeymoon in Buenos Aires.

RELATED: 'Chicago Fire' Characters, Ranked by Likability

The season featured many big series moments, including the marriage of Bones and Booth and the killing of the recurring serial killer, Christopher Pelant. Despite that, the ninth season was hurt by weak episodes and a subplot devoted to Dr. Camille Saroyan (Tamara Taylor) having her identity stolen.

7 Season 6

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

After Booth and Brennon went their separate ways at the conclusion of Season 5, they are reunited in the premiere of Season 6. Returning from Afghanistan along with Booth is his new girlfriend Hannah (Katheryn Winnick), who puts a damper on Booth and Brennan's professional and personal chemistry.

The sixth season of Bones entertained audiences with fun cases and a conclusion to The Gravedigger saga. After starting the season apart, Bones and Booth are brought closer together following her announcement that she is pregnant. Their romance had been teased since the series premiere, and TV audiences received what they were looking for. One of the weakest episodes of the season was the backdoor pilot to the short-lived spin-off, The Finder.

6 Season 12

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

The 12th and final season of Bones featured the return of many characters from seasons past, including former lab assistant turned criminal apprentice Zach Addy. The season also features Agent Booth in danger after several of his former Army unit are found murdered.

The final season brought back several former cast members of the series and wrapped up several plot lines from previous seasons. The season ended on a strong note and highlighted what the future had in store for each of the lead characters.

5 Season 1

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

Premiering in 2005, Bones introduced audiences to Dr. Temperance Brennan, Seeley Booth, and Jeffersonian Institute anthropologists led by Dr. Daniel Goodman (Jonathan Adams), that work to solve crimes. Much of the season devotes time to the disappearance of Brennan's parents and its impact on her.

RELATED: Chicago Med Characters, Ranked by Likability

The first season created the groundwork for the entirety of the show's run and gave audiences a peak into the lives and emotions of both Dr. Brennan and Agent Booth. With the introduction of the characters, the season also featured many interesting cases, including the Christmas episode, which features the Jeffersonian locked down due to a skeleton releasing a dangerous fungus in the vicinity.

4 Season 11

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

After returning from their retirement, Booth and Brennan must work with the team to help take down a new serial killer known as The Puppeteer. The season also included the engagement of Camile Saroyan and Jeffersonian Institute "squintern," Arastoo Vaziri (Pej Vahdat).

The 11th season proved to be one of the strongest seasons, with interesting cases and an intense mid-season finale. The second half of the season followed the aftermath of an explosion that injured Hodgins and Aubrey, with Hodgins returning to work while still in recovery.

3 Season 8

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

The eighth season of Bones featured the return of serial killer Pelant, who once again threatens the safety of Dr. Brennan and her closest allies. After having a child in the previous season, Booth and Bones gain another roommate in Dr. Lance Sweets. Also, in the season, the Jeffersonian gets a new squintern, the highly intelligent and rude Oliver Wells (Brian Klugman).

With Dr. Sweets living with Bones and Booth, the dynamic between the three was stronger than ever. That, combined with a continued strong arc involving the hacker Pelant, the eighth season of Bones was among the strongest.

2 Season 7

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

Booth and Bones prepare for the birth of their child while the Jeffersonian Institute and the FBI encounter their newest foe, a hacker known as Christopher Pelant. Despite catching him, Pelant's skills in technology prove that taking him down won't be so easy.

RELATED: The 10 Best NCIS Characters, According to Reddit

The seventh season introduced Christopher Pelant, a long-running villain in the series. While some of his tactics were outlandish, his stranglehold on the Jeffersonian proved to be an entertaining part of the season. In addition to Pelant, the season featured the birth of Bones and Booth's daughter, Christine Angela Booth. The season featured fewer episodes than prior ones due to Emily Deschanel being pregnant.

1 Season 2

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

Bones, Booth, and the Jeffersonian Institute continue their pursuit of crime solving along with the new head of the Forensic Division, Dr. Camille Saroyan. A new threat strikes the Jeffersonian and buries both Bones and Hodgins. The team races against the clock to find their friends and figure out who the new threat is.

This season improved on the groundwork of the first season and entertained audiences with gripping cases and a fantastic cast, including Tamara Taylor as Dr. Saroyan. The season also featured Stephen Fry and Ryan O'Neal in recurring roles.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Shows to Watch if You Liked 'SWAT'