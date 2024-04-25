The Big Picture TV crossovers have a long history, from I Love Lucy to recent hits like The Flash and Arrow.

Family Guy has had hilarious crossovers, including appearances on The Simpsons and Bones.

Seth MacFarlane's thank you to Bones crew included Stewie's appearance to help Booth and Brennan.

TV crossovers have long been a popular idea, going back decades. I Love Lucy merged with Adventures of Superman, The Carol Burnett Show mixed with The Gong Show, and for fans of early 90s TGIF, you could see Steve Urkel (Jaleel White) of Family Matters on Full House and Step by Step. More recently, The Flash intertwined with Arrow, the NCIS spinoffs joined forces, and New Girl combined with Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Then there's the animated FOX hit, Family Guy. Seth MacFarlane's series has crossed over onto other acclaimed animated shows, from The Simpsons to Bob Burgers, but one time the youngest member of the Griffin clan, baby Stewie, showed up on the live-action procedural drama Bones, starring Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz. It wasn't done just because, but as a way for Seth MacFarlane to say thank you to the Bones crew for the specific way they had helped Family Guy.

Bones F.B.I. Special Agent Seeley Booth teams up with the Jeffersonian's top anthropologist, Dr. Temperance Brennan, to investigate cases where all that's left of the victims are their bones. Release Date September 13, 2005 Cast Emily Deschanel , David Boreanaz , John Boyd , Michaela Conlin , Tamara Taylor , T.J. Thyne Main Genre Crime Seasons 12 Studio Fox

'Family Guy' Has Had Some Hilarious TV Crossovers

Family Guy has done numerous crossovers during its run. Some of those make sense and aren't really much of a surprise, such as the time in 2011 when a hurricane was the plot of Family Guy, American Dad, and The Cleveland Show. With Seth MacFarlane being the creator of these series as well, and The Cleveland Show a direct spinoff of Family Guy, it may have been fun, but it wasn't shocking to see the shows crossover, as Family Guy's Peter Griffin, The Cleveland Show's Cleveland Brown, and American Dad's Stan Smith sharing a scene.

What was really wild was when the characters of Family Guy showed up in The Simpsons in 2014, especially since some critics reduced Family Guy to being nothing more than a ripoff of the family from Springfield. The Simpsons season premiere, called "The Simpsons Guy", put the two families together and even gave us an iconic fight between Peter Griffin and Homer Simpson. In 2023, they did it again, this time on the Family Guy episode "Adoptation", which had Peter walk into Bob Belcher's diner from Bob's Burgers. Who should be sitting at the counter but none other than Homer Simpson. Those were a joy to watch, but what was even crazier was the time Stewie landed in the world of live-action TV and Bones.

If you're a Family Guy fan, you might think you know the Family Guy and Bones crossover we're talking about. In 2010, during Season 9 of Family Guy, in "Road to the North Pole", Stewie and Brian are on a road trip to the North Pole to find Santa Claus. Along the way, they run into the aurora borealis northern lights, but this being Family Guy, it's the aurora Boreanaz lights they see, with the actor's live action head appearing in the greenish glow. "Hi there, he tells them," with a smile and wink, "things are kinda beautiful up north, huh." When their snowmobile runs out of gas, aurora Boreanaz tells Brian and Stewie that there is an old cabin two miles north they can spend the night at. "Thanks, David," Stewie says. "Guess there are a few stars in the sky tonight."

While a funny little cameo from David Boreanaz, it's not the first conversation he had with young Stewie Griffin. They'd actually met before (sort of). In an interview with Buddy TV, Seth MacFarlane spoke of how Family Guy's crossover with fellow FOX series Bones came to be. He said:

“Bones has been really cool to us. We’ve worked with them a bunch of times. Every time we have a live-action gag on the show, it’s usually shot on the Bones set by the Bones team. They’ve really been very neighborly. They came to us, and they said it’d be really cool to have Stewie do a guest spot, and we were like, 'Absolutely. It’s the least we can do. We owe you a hundred times over.' It was fun. They did a great job with it.”

'Bones' Booth Had Hallucinations That He Was Talking to Stewie From 'Family Guy'

MacFarlane's thank you to Bones comes during Season 4's "The Critic in the Cabarnet". Booth (Boreanaz) and Brennan (Deschanel) have great chemistry, but they have yet to become a couple. Wanting a child, Brennan goes to Booth and asks him to be a sperm donor. He agrees, but the seriousness of the idea, which would make him a father, understandably makes him a nervous wreck. When he goes into the room at the sperm bank to make his, erm, donation, the TV used to help him out turns on and Stewie appears, a hallucination which speaks to Booth's fears. Stewie asks, "Why are you here at the bank, Booth? You've got a hot doctor friend. Go to her and make a direct deposit like a man." Booth turns the TV off, but it comes right back on, with Stewie teasing him about the bank's porn collection. Booth and Stewie then have a heart-to-heart about how Booth wants Brennan to have a baby with him, and not alone with just him as the donor who steps away. "Go back to cartoon land or wherever you came from," Booth tells Stewie.

Later, sitting next to Brennan while interviewing a murder suspect about a case, Stewie reappears, now sitting in his high chair. Stewie makes fun of the man next to him for not asking for a lawyer, while Booth talks out loud to nothing about remorse, while Brennan wonders who he's talking to. As Stewie continues to mock the man he's seated by, Booth tells him to shut up. Stewie then gets down to it, asking, "So, are you going to let her have this baby alone? You are. You're going to abandon your child?" Booth tells Stewie that he can't walk away, admitting, "This is my kid. If I can't be involved, I don't want her to have the baby." Stewie is impressed by this, uttering, "And the sun shines again. Good man, Boothy!" With that, Brennan pulls Booth out of the room to talk, as Stewie screams, "You're leaving a helpless child with a killer! Stop!"

It all ends up working out for Booth and Brennan on Bones. They eventually end up together, get married, and have a son and daughter. None of it would have happened without the wise wisdom of Stewie Griffin.

Every season of Bones is available to watch on Hulu in the U.S.

