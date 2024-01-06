The Big Picture Sweets played an important role by adding a humanist perspective to cases through his expertise as a psychologist in the TV show Bones.

Sweets' death, which came abruptly in season 10, left a hole in the ensemble that the show struggled to fill.

Actor John Francis Daley went on to have success as a writer and director, but Sweets' underwhelming end felt bitter.

While there are plenty of crime procedural shows based on brilliant investigators, Bones was a unique entry within the genre because of the strength of its characters. While the title itself is an oblique reference to Emily Deschanel’s Dr. Temperance Brennan, Bones spent time developing a memorable cast of characters that each proved themselves worthy of being part of the team. The series did a great job at juxtaposing more serious criminal investigations with irreverent character moments, with the cast helping to strike this unique tonal balance. Unfortunately, any radical changes made to the cast of regulars came as a severe determinant to Bones’ stability. The death of John Francis Daley’s fan-favorite character Lance Sweets was a major blunder that sent the series into a downward spiral that it didn’t recover from.

What Did Sweets Bring to ‘Bones?'

Bones centers on the brilliant anthropologist Dr. Temperance Brennan and the FBI Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) as they pool their knowledge of forensics to solve crimes for the Jeffersonian Institute Medico-Legal Lab in Washington, D.C. While it's Brennan’s knowledge of science that ends up solving the cases and Booth’s governmental position that gives him the authority to make arrests, each member of Brennan’s team plays an important role in the cases; Dr. Jack Hodgins (T.J. Thyne) analyzes spores and minerals, Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin) provides forensic facial reconstruction, and Camille Saroyan (Tamara Taylor) proceeds over the entire Jerrfersonian team. However, Sweet’s expertise as a psychologist made him integral to identifying suspects and determining their guilt.

Although he was first introduced in the third season as a replacement for Zack Addy (Eric Millegan), a Jeffersonian intern who fell under the influence of a ruthless serial killer, Sweets proved to be much more than just a comic relief character. Although Sweets’ habit of analyzing members of the team using his background in psychology provided some unexpectedly humorous moments, he played the important role of adding a humanist perspective to individual cases. While there are elements of a crime that could be deduced through forensic evidence alone, Sweets showed empathy for each witness that was questioned. By engaging with suspects’ personalities and deducing their motivations, Sweets was able to draw meaningful conclusions that the team wouldn’t have been able to find without him.

While he is first considered an “outsider” and struggles to find his place in the team, Sweets develops meaningful relationships with the other characters. The dynamic between Sweets and Booth is among the show’s most powerful; while initially Booth views him as an annoyance, he ultimately finds that the charismatic psychologist is one of the few people he can talk to about the struggles within his family life. Similarly, Brennan’s appreciation for Sweets grows as she realizes that he has a capacity for emotion that has long since eluded her. Sweet’s relationship with the intern Daisy Wick (Carla Gallo) adds another touching romantic subplot to the series.

Why Was Sweets Killed in ‘Bones?'

Sweets’ insights proved to be essential to the trajectory of Bones, as he was among the first members of the team to notice the romantic connection between Booth and Brennan. Sweets’ novel, which provides insight on the effectiveness of their dynamic, became a recurring plot point. Although the series was seemingly setting him up to grow in capacity as an author and psychologist, Sweets is shockingly killed in the Season 10 episode “The Conspiracy and the Corpse.” After uncovering evidence of a government cover up that absolves Booth of a crime that he didn’t commit, Sweets is beaten to death by a rogue Navy SEAL involved in the conspiracy. While he is successful in submitting the evidence, Sweets succumbs to his wounds and dies in front of Booth and Brennan.

Although Bones had its fair share of disgusting cases, Sweets’ death is one of the most devastating moments within the series. He was a character who represented the “heart” of the team, and his death comes as a shock to the characters that had been working close to him. While Daley gives an emotional performance that conveys the brutality of the moment, Sweets’ death feels all too abrupt to feel like an authentic plot point. His death leaves several plot points unresolved, as Daisy is still pregnant with his child in the aftermath. While seeing Sweets and Booth compare notes on fatherhood would have been an interesting development for the series, the series never got to follow these characters to their natural conclusion.

Sweets’ death left a gaping hole within Bones’ ensemble that it struggled to fill in its final seasons. While the FBI Agent James Aubrey (John Boyd) was introduced as a new member of the cast shortly following Sweets’ death, he didn’t have the same charisma that Daley had brought to the series. The issue was that Aubrey’s perspective was largely similar to Booth’s, whereas Sweets had forced him to look at things from a different perspective. Although Bones’ accuracy has been the subject of debate, the psychological perspective felt absent in the subsequent seasons.

What Did John Francis Daley Do After ‘Bones?'

Although Bones was never the same without him, Daley proved to be an immensely talented writer after leaving the show. Daley and his co-writer Jonathan Goldstein co-wrote The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2, and both installments of the Horrible Bosses franchise before getting the chance to reinvent Peter Parker with the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: Homecoming, which ranks among the best Spider-Man films ever made.

Daley and Goldstein proved to be equally talented as directors; while 2015’s Vacation was met with a tepid response, the pair created a modern comedy with the 2018 mystery comedy Game Night. While their fantasy adventure film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves featured clever Easter Eggs to the popular game series, it also succeeded on its own merits as an introduction to the vast universe. Daley may have emerged from the conclusion of Bones to find great success, but the underwhelming end to his arc feels like a bitter end to one of the show’s best characters.

