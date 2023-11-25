The Big Picture "The Mystery in the Meat" episode of Bones taps into societal fears concerning food safety, highlighting issues like food contamination and mislabeling.

The episode draws on the dystopian movie Soylent Green, reflecting a future where resources are limited and humans are turned into a food product.

The real ick factor in "The Mystery in the Meat" comes from watching children unknowingly consume human remains, violating their innocence in an immoral and reprehensible way.

In the world of police procedurals, Bones is unique. It took the investigative aspects of previous cop dramas and combined them with forensic anthropology while also infusing the show with dark humor and extensive character development. While other cop dramas focused on solving "fresh" crimes, Bones focused on the forensic techniques used to solve crimes entailing highly decomposed bodies and body fragments, involving the analysis of skeletal remains to determine the details of the homicides. It also had a more realistic aspect: the partnership between forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) of the fictional Jeffersonian Institute and Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) of the FBI. The show depicted many revolting crime scenes and the unique forensic approaches to processing them and also made the characters as much a focus of the series as the crimes.

Though character development and interpersonal relationships within the show were the primary focal points of the series' narratives, Bones' detailed crime scenes did not disappoint. Compared to other forensics shows, Bones really did set the ick-factor bar incredibly high. With 12 seasons of shows, choosing just one for the most disgusting case is hard, especially when the lineup is stacked with so many stomach-churning scenes. There is "The Survivor in the Soap," in which a man's body fat is dissolved in a vat of potassium hydroxide and his remains are turned into soap. Or "The Boneless Bride in the River," in which a deboned body is inflated like a balloon. Or "The Body in the Bag," in which a liquefied body sprays its putrescense all over the investigation team. However, with so much nauseating and obvious gore, the episode that stands out most, though not nearly as sickening as decomposing human flesh or melted remains, is revolting on many different levels. With physical and psychological implications, it's hard to beat "The Mystery in the Meat" for Bones' most disgusting case.

'Bones' "Mystery in the Meat" Plays on Dystopian Fears

Season 9, Episode 10 of Bones, "The Mystery in the Meat," involves the murder of a food scientist who is thrown in a meat processor and canned with a batch of stew. The episode opens with a high school cafeteria scene where a student is getting stew for lunch. The student is then picked on by a bully who steals his lunch and begins shoveling heaping spoonfuls of steaming stew into his mouth. The student takes a bite and pulls a tooth from his mouth, only to discover it isn't his tooth. Looking more closely, he finds an eyeball and begins yelling, "The stew... it's people!"

The opening scene of "The Mystery in the Meat" is a deliberate re-enactment of the dystopian movie Soylent Green, in which NYPD detective Robert Thorne (Charlton Heston) discovers that human corpses are being ground up and processed into a food product called Soylent Green. The film ends with a wounded Thorn yelling, "Soylent Green is people!" as paramedics cart him off. Though the film debuted on April 19, 1973 to mixed reviews, in more recent years, a strong case has been made for the prophetic nature of the film in predicting a future in which resources are limited, overcrowding is out of control, and citizens are helpless to stop the deterioration of society. In using this film as a building block for the mystery meat narrative, viewers are transported to a dystopian time when vast consumerism has destroyed the planet and turned humans into something to consume themselves.

'Bones' Draws Attention to What Actually Is in Our Meat

The food processing industry is constantly in and out of the headlines. Since the dawn of industrialization, mass production of more convenient foods has come with a price. In attempting to expose the corruption in business and government, Upton Sinclair's novel The Jungle also revealed the truth behind the meat packing industry at the turn of the century in the United States. The book spoke of contaminated meat and dairy products and even mentioned accounts of workers falling into rendering tanks to then be ground up with animal products and sold to the public. The public was understandably outraged, and with support from federal findings in the Neill-Reynolds Report, the Meat Inspection Act and the Pure Food and Drug Act were passed in 1906. Because of the Pure Food and Drug Act, the Bureau of Chemistry was established and later renamed the Food and Drug Administration.

With a federal department dedicated to ensuring the safety of American food, it's particularly appalling when something shakes that trust. Though eyeballs and teeth don't seem high on the list of found parts, several instances of fingers being found in food items like ice cream have been documented. There have also been well-documented food mislabeling cases, particularly with canned seafood. In Europe, there was a disturbing trend of cases involving horse meat contaminating meat products like beef burgers, lasagna, and other frozen food products. With many European grocery stores like Lidl and Aldi popping up in the U.S., food contamination and mislabeling questions are real. Not only is mislabeling an issue, but in the U.S., there are constant outbreaks of foodborne illness-causing pathogens like Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli. These bacteria enter the food supply in various ways, but they can contaminate meat products, salad greens, and fruit. With so many forms of food contamination, "The Mystery in the Meat" episode of Bones taps into societal fears concerning food safety.

'Bones' Delivers the Ultimate Gut Punch With "The Mystery in the Meat"

There isn't anything much worse than the thought of cannibalism. The idea of eating someone is disturbing on multiple levels. There's the visceral reaction to actually butchering a human body for consumption, something that would make most people wretch, but there is also the psychological effect of eating another person. History has documented many examples of starving pioneers turning to cannibalism as their last resort to staying alive, i.e., the Donner Party, and most of these stories are told by survivors. Having to eat a loved one who died from exposure to save yourself would be about the worst thing imaginable for most people. Tapping into this nightmare scenario, the real ick factor in Bones' "The Mystery in the Meat" is watching children unknowingly consume human remains. It seems somehow worse because it's a violation of their innocence in a way that feels immoral and especially reprehensible. Talk about high school trauma!

As the Bones episode unfolds, Booth is shown eating a bowl of chili when he gets the call about the human remains in the stew. He promptly spits it out, and the audience is left feeling unsettled, to say the least. When Booth and Brennan investigate the plant where the stew is made, it's discovered that the stew was flagged during the inspection process as being below standard quality and couldn't be sold in grocery stores, but it was deemed "good enough" to be used for lower tier markets like prisons and (ding, ding, ding!)... schools. Talk about terrible! The company can't sell its product to a grocery store because of poor quality, but it's perfectly acceptable to sell it to a school for children to consume. Yuck! Thanks, Bones!

Though there are many (many) disturbing episodes of Bones, "The Mystery in the Meat" remains a clear contender for the most disgusting episode ever. With the obviously sickening aspect of cannibalism and the questions it raises about food contamination, along with the clear dystopian undertones, this episode packs a (gut) punch! Not only that, but the episode has real staying power as the perfect reminder that even our food isn't as safe as we think.

