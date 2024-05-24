The Big Picture Unique chemistry between Booth and Brennan drove Bones' success despite initial plans for Booth.

Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz developed a genuine friendship that enhanced their onscreen dynamic.

Bones maintained a consistent level of quality thanks to strong performances and chemistry between the leads.

It’s very rare for a show to last more than a few seasons without a significant dip in quality, particularly for network procedurals. Even if the showrunners have a unique twist on the traditional investigative premise that stands out in comparison to rival programs, the same “case of the week” structure can get tiresome once viewers become adjusted to the established formula. However, Bones was able to sidestep these common issues thanks to the investment that series creator, Hart Hanson, placed on fleshing out the characters; while the series has an eclectic supporting cast, Bones was reliant upon the excellent chemistry between Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz.

Loosely based on the real life and books of Kathy Reichs, Bones centered on the brilliant forensic anthropologist, Temperance Brennan (Deschanel), who works to investigate evidence at crime scenes at the industrious Jeffersonian Institute in Washington, D.C. Brennan has a close relationship with artist, Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin), entomologist, Jack Hodgins (T.J. Thyne), intern, Zack Addy (Eric Millegan), psychologist, Lance Sweets (John Francis Daley), and pathologist, Camille Saroyan (Tamara Taylor). However, it's her personal and professional connection with FBI Agent Seeley Booth (Boreanaz) that gave Bones its distinct charm. While Hanson originally had a much different approach in mind, Booth and Brennan's roles were changed after a critical moment filming the pilot episode.

Bones F.B.I. Special Agent Seeley Booth teams up with the Jeffersonian's top anthropologist, Dr. Temperance Brennan, to investigate cases where all that's left of the victims are their bones. Release Date September 13, 2005 Cast Emily Deschanel , David Boreanaz , John Boyd , Michaela Conlin , Tamara Taylor , T.J. Thyne Main Genre Crime Seasons 12 Studio Fox

‘Bones’ Originally Had a Different Role in Mind for Seeley Booth

Bones was unique among procedural crime shows because at its heart, it was a character drama. Booth and Brennan are complete opposites: while Brennan is socially adverse and highly neurotic, Booth is gregarious, often relying upon his “gut” to make decisions. Initially, their partnership is rocky, as their approaches to solving crimes are radically different, but Booth and Brennan eventually discover that their skills are complementary and that they enjoy spending time together. Although eventually a romance blossoms between the two, Booth was originally set to be a minor character in the series. According to Hanson, the show would have involved a group of different FBI agents who came in to help Brennan complete her cases.

Despite the importance he ultimately played in the show’s narrative, Booth was originally intended to be little more than an audience surrogate. As someone not well-versed in the scientific jargon that Brennan often spoke about, he would've served as a character who asked the same questions that the audience did. However, Hanson took note of the chemistry between Deschanel and Boreanaz when filming the show’s pilot episode. He stated that he felt the audience would “want to watch these two interact,” because they were “a very rational person and very emotional person." He compared their dynamic to that of Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd in the classic mystery series, Moonlighting.

The relationship between Brennan and Booth turned Bones from a standard procedural into must-see television. Generally, “case of the week” shows don’t require viewers to pay close attention to the character details, as they tend to revert to the status quo at the end of each episode. However, Bones gave the viewer a reason to watch the show sequentially, as Booth and Brennan began to mature as they understood each other more closely. Early episodes may have felt closer to a more traditional mystery series, but the standout season one episode, “The Man In The Fallout Shelter,” indicated that Bones was putting its characters first and foremost.

Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz Developed a Real Friendship While Making ‘Bones'

Although their chemistry may have been apparent to Hanson as early as the pilot episode, Deschanel and Boreanaz worked to develop their own onscreen dynamic. The two would regularly meet with an acting coach in order to develop the snappy “back and forth” dialogue between their characters to make it feel more realistic. Over the course of their experience, Deschanel and Boreanaz developed a real friendship that mirrored their onscreen personas. The time and investment they put in was certainly advantageous; later moments in the series that explored the intimacies of their relationship felt more sincere thanks to the stars’ genuine respect for each other.

Given how dark the subject material was, the comic banter between Boreanaz and Deschanel was critical to the tone of Bones. The series often dealt with graphic content and featured more than a few ruthless serial killers who pushed the Jeffersonian staff to their limit. Viewers may have only been able to stomach so much disturbing material, but Booth and Brennan often traded comic jabs at each other’s expense. It’s impressive that Boreanaz and Deschanel were able to add these humorous elements without ever sacrificing the show’s integrity; the comic relief felt authentic to the characters and didn’t detract from the gravity of their responsibilities.

‘Bones’ Maintained a Consistent Level of Quality Throughout Its Run

While even the best shows can be accused of “jumping the shark” at a certain point, Bones never suffered a serious decline in quality thanks to the strong performances of Deschanel and Boreanaz. Even when the show developed storylines that weren’t realized to their full potential, both actors ensured that Booth and Brennan were always acting within character. This was also the result of Boreanaz’s creative involvement; he stepped behind the camera to direct several episodes, including the acclaimed series finale that brought Bones to a satisfying conclusion.

The chemistry between Deschanel and Boreanaz is what gave Bones its longevity. It was a level of success that proved difficult to replicate, as the botched spinoff series, The Finder, was unable to develop the same connection with its cast. The series remains highly rewatchable as “comfort television” for many fans because the characters feel like family over time.

