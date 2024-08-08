The Big Picture David Boreanaz open to Bones reboot for a brief return, eager to explore Booth and Brennan's story further.

Bones was groundbreaking, character-driven, ahead of its time series that influenced other crime procedurals.

The series is streaming now on Hulu.

In an era of sequels, reboots and revivals, it's only natural that we would look to our favorite shows to see if there's any plans for those to make a comeback. Be it for a (hopefully) long-running return à la Frasier, or a short-but-sweet "where are they now" in the style of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, we always want to spend just a little more time with our faves. As a huge fan of Fox's long-running procedural Bones, I don't mind saying that I often wonder what became of the Jeffersonian crew. But would the cast ever return for a reboot? According to a new interview, one of them just might.

Speaking to David Boreanaz for his current hit series S.W.A.T., Collider's Christina Radish learned that the man who played Special Agent Seely Booth for 12 seasons on the hit series is more than willing to return to the Jeffersonian for more alongside Emily Deschanel's Temperance Brennan:

"That’s definitely a show that I feel is an easier thing to revisit, if I did, and something that would be fun if it’s a small little hit run, or something. That’s something I would never decline to take on because it would be fun to see where Booth is and where Temperance Brennan is, and those other characters, especially their relationship and how it’s evolved over the years. How is their daughter? What is Booth doing? What is she doing? Is she exploring the caves in some remote area of the world? It would be funny. That type of show and how we shot that show is just so unique to the humor that you really could do anything with it."

'Bones' Was a "Groundbreaking" Series

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Bones was a unique series in many ways, with a deeply scientific approach to the way the team at the Jeffersonian Institute — which also included Hodgins (TJ Thyne), Angela (Michaela Conlin) and Dr. Saroyan (Tamara Taylor) — solved the mysteries behind particularly gruesome deaths. Beyond that, though, the series was ahead of its time in many ways, and put a lot of emphasis on the interpersonal relationships between the core cast, as well as their rotating ensemble of "squinterns." That sentiment is one Boreanaz shares, as he added that the dynamic was one networks were keen to replicate:

"I think the series alone, for what it was at the time, was groundbreaking because it was a crime procedure done in a very, I wanna say, relationship-driven way and very character-driven and not so plot heavy, which was fun to be, I feel, the inception of that. And then, as that progressed to Season 6 and Season 7, and you saw all those other procedurals having fun while they’re investigating, it was like watching this flip in storytelling and plot-driven stuff turn into character-driven stuff. Networks were going, “We want the next Bones. We want it to be this and that.” Okay, well, you really can’t emulate. You can’t get the next Bones, but you can go for something of some similar chemistry, if you have the two right people that are doing it and wanna put the discipline into the drives of the characters like that."

While there is curently no whisper of a Bones reboot, fans hopes spring eternal. Bones is streaming now on Hulu in the U.S.

Bones F.B.I. Special Agent Seeley Booth teams up with the Jeffersonian's top anthropologist, Dr. Temperance Brennan, to investigate cases where all that's left of the victims are their bones. Release Date September 13, 2005 Cast Emily Deschanel , David Boreanaz , John Boyd , Michaela Conlin , Tamara Taylor , T.J. Thyne Main Genre Crime Seasons 12

