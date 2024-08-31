Does this mean we can actually get our hopes up now? With all the talk of sequels, remakes and reboots, one title fans would love to see come back to their screens is Fox's procedural crime drama Bones. Seven years after things wrapped up for the Jeffersonian crew, it's only natural that we'd wonder what became of them all. While there's no hint of a reboot in the works at the moment, it looks like another series star is open to the idea of donning her lab coat once again.

In an interview with Collider's Christina Radish for her upcoming movie Continue, series star Emily Deschanel was asked about her interest in reprising her role as Temperance Brennan. When Radish told her that co-star David Boreanaz had recently expressed interest in revisiting Bones, Deschanel expressed her surprise, saying:

"I saw that, and I was surprised that he said that he’d be open to it because he’s always said he’s not open to it. I never really thought that would happen, just because he wouldn’t be interested."

That doesn't mean she isn't open to the possibility herself, though, as she went on to add, "I mean, sure, I’m open to things. I don’t know if that makes sense, but I never say never."

David Boreanaz Is Interested in Revisiting Booth and Brennan

Boreanaz, for his part, has a vision of what he would want the limited reboot to look like, as he told Radish in an interview for his series SEAL Team:

"That’s definitely a show that I feel is an easier thing to revisit, if I did, and something that would be fun if it’s a small little hit run, or something. That’s something I would never decline to take on because it would be fun to see where Booth is and where Temperance Brennan is, and those other characters, especially their relationship and how it’s evolved over the years. How is their daughter? What is Booth doing? What is she doing? Is she exploring the caves in some remote area of the world? It would be funny. That type of show and how we shot that show is just so unique to the humor that you really could do anything with it."

So there we have it, Brennan and Booth are in. Now we just need to gather up Hodgins (TJ Thyne), Angela (Michaela Conlin), Cam (Tamara Taylor), and all the squints, and we might just have ourselves a reboot.

Bones is streaming now on Hulu.

