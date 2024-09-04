Yet another voice is joining our call for a Bones reboot, and this time the call is coming from the voice that started it all. Kathy Reichs, forensic anthropologist, and writer of the long-running Temperance Brennan series of crime novels on which the series is based, has joined the ranks of those who want to see Brennan (Emily Deschanel), Booth (David Boreanaz) and the rest of the Jeffersonian crew return to our screens.

Reichs, who also served as a producer on Fox's long-running crime procedural, responded to a post on X where a fan of the show, who goes by @nxnissTBL, expressed excitement at Deschanel and Boreanaz's comments about interest in a possible reboot with "And so am I!" throwing fuel on the flames stoked by fans who are eager to see what became of Brennan, Booth, Cam (Tamara Taylor), Hodgins (T.J. Thyne), Angela (Michaela Conlin), and the group of former interns, or "squints" that once called the Jeffersonian home.

Fans who may not be familiar with the producers of their favorite procedural drama may still find Reichs' name familiar, and that's for a very sweet, meta reason. Kathy Reichs is also the name of the heroine of a series of crime novels penned by Temperance Brennan within the world of the show, in an homage to the woman whose words have given rise to such a beloved series.

Who Else Is Interested in a 'Bones' Reboot?

In interviews with Collider's Christina Radish, both David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel expressed interest in returning to their hit series. In an interview for his series SEAL Team, Boreanaz said:

"That’s definitely a show that I feel is an easier thing to revisit, if I did, and something that would be fun if it’s a small little hit run, or something. That’s something I would never decline to take on because it would be fun to see where Booth is and where Temperance Brennan is, and those other characters, especially their relationship and how it’s evolved over the years. How is their daughter? What is Booth doing? What is she doing? Is she exploring the caves in some remote area of the world? It would be funny. That type of show and how we shot that show is just so unique to the humor that you really could do anything with it."

For her part, Deschanel, who spoke to Radish for her upcoming movie Continue was surprised as Boreanaz desire to return, but didn't rule it out for herself, saying:

"I saw that, and I was surprised that he said that he’d be open to it because he’s always said he’s not open to it. I never really thought that would happen, just because he wouldn’t be interested."

Bones is streaming now on Hulu in the U.S.

