There have been some really great television shows that have lit up networks over the years. One of those such projects involves the Jeffersonian crew, in Fox's procedural crime drama Bones. After twelve seasons, the highly regarded drama ended its run after the show had soared upon the excellent chemistry between Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz. We live in an era of sequels, remakes, and reboots, so it's no surprise that there are some who would be inclined to see Bones return in some form. One of its leading stars, Boreanaz, who played FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth, has detailed his ideas for Bones and Booth.

Boreanaz, who has only recently completed his time on the Paramount+ series SEAL Team, as Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, confirmed that there have been some preliminary talks about possibly reviving Bones. Speaking to Variety, Boreanaz reveals that it is a role that would be "easy" to revisit. "There have been conversations about stepping back [into those roles] and doing a sequence of the show somewhere — which is an easy show to recreate," he said. "It’s not rocket science, right? It’s something that you can just jump in and out of, which would be fun to do."

The prospect of a return to Bones is exciting, to say the least, and Boreanaz is clear-minded regarding how a revival could come together. The actor adds:

"The dynamic between these two characters was really fun to play, and if there’s happiness and joy in it, it would be easy; it wouldn’t be difficult or hard. Obviously, [a revival] would be limited. It wouldn’t be this long, lengthy thing, but also working with [Emily Deschanel] would be great. Trust me: It’s not something that I’m focused on right now in my life where I’m at presently, but it’s the one show that I would consider — and I will say, consider."

Boreanaz Has a Pitch For a 'Bones' Revival

Boreanaz is joined by co-star, Deschanel, in showing an interest in reprising their role from the original series. Deschanel played Temperance Brennan, and in a previous interview with Collider, the actress revealed an interest in making a comeback as well. "I mean, sure, I’m open to things. I don’t know if that makes sense, but I never say never," she said. Should Deschanel and Boreanaz be reunited in any sort of revival, Boreanaz has a pitch regarding where audiences might meet these characters, saying:

"Booth probably would be getting honored in Quantico, at the actual FBI. We would have a daughter who was at least 15, 16. She’d be entering college, probably studying the tactics of wanting to be an FBI agent, which would drive her mother crazy. And maybe she changes course and has a forensic anthropology class within that study of becoming an FBI agent. Who knows?"

