TV fans often prefer that the legacy of their favorite show not be tainted by pointless revivals, but for the FOX crime drama series, Bones, this sentiment does not seem to apply. For a whopping 12 seasons, audiences followed a team of forensic scientists dubbed the Jeffersonian crew as they investigated human remains to solve puzzling murder cases in the FBI archives. But despite its impressive longevity on screens, fans simply can't get enough of the show and believe it to be a good thing that should never have ended. The continuous fan clamor for a revival has been amplified by the interests of the original cast members, and now, it's been revealed that another star has joined the train.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the crime drama, which premiered in 2005. To mark this milestone, star Emily Deschanel, who played Temperance Brennan on the series, is hoping that the fans can be given a gift, possibly in the form of a revival announcement. The actress, along with Bones co-star Carla Gallo, who co-hosts the Bones rewatch podcast, Boneheads, were recently interviewed by CBR, where they both reiterated their interest in the revival while revealing that another actor, TJ Thyne, who played Dr. Jack Hodgins in the series, is also interested in the revival.

Per Gallo, Thyne declared his interest during his appearance on the Boneheads podcast. "We had TJ for that premium content, and I was like, okay, TJ, would you do a reboot? And he was like yeah, I would." This marks a growing interest in the revival which bodes well for the prospects, as Gallo further shared; "It's definitely been coming up. I'm over-eager. I'm like, when is this? When are we doing this? When are we getting this going?" Gallo further revealed that the stars have been in contact with the show's creator and producer, who also share a deep love for the series, saying:

"We have such affection. When you're talking to [Bones creator] Hart Hanson, [producer] Barry Josephson -- everyone's love of this show, the deep investment in this show, in the making of it. Everyone misses it. Emily, you can speak to that, but I agree. I'm like, why are we not bringing this gang back together?"

Deschanel then chipped in, adding, "People talk about potentially rebooting the show in some way. It is the 20th anniversary this year, so it'd be fun to do something for that, but I don't know. I'm not in charge of such things, but I'd be down for it."

Who Else Is Interested In A 'Bones' Revival?

Image via Fox

Kathy Reichs, author of Temperance Brennan, the crime novel series upon which the show is based, was the first creative to show interest in the reboot. Both Deschanel and David Boreanaz, who played FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth, have on occasion stated their interest, with the latter even sharing a bit of his idea for a possible plot. "I mean, sure, I’m open to things. I don’t know if that makes sense, but I never say never," Deschanel previously told Collider when first speaking about the revival. Boreanaz also extensively detailed to Collider his willingness to return, saying:

"That’s definitely a show that I feel is an easier thing to revisit, if I did, and something that would be fun if it’s a small little hit run, or something. That’s something I would never decline to take on because it would be fun to see where Booth is and where Temperance Brennan is, and those other characters, especially their relationship and how it’s evolved over the years. How is their daughter? What is Booth doing? What is she doing? Is she exploring the caves in some remote area of the world? It would be funny. That type of show and how we shot that show is just so unique to the humor that you really could do anything with it."

With growing interest in the potential Bones revival, it might only be a matter of time before the powers that be finally give the fans what they want. The cast is ready, and the fans continue to wait with bated breath, with the ball now in the studio's court. As always, stay tuned for future updates.