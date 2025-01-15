There are certain shows that audiences wish could continue forever. For some members of the Bones fanbase, the Fox procedural crime drama is exactly that show. Starring Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz in leading roles, the pair exhibited brilliant chemistry throughout the show's run, and in a world of reboots and sequels, it is no shock that there are those who would be interested in having these characters back. Rumors of a reboot were exactly what Boreanaz's comments back in October of last year sparked. "There have been conversations about stepping back [into those roles] and doing a sequence of the show somewhere," Boreanaz said at the time, bringing on hope of a reboot taking off.

However, speaking in a recent interview with Parade, the actor, whose SEAL Team: The Final Season is set for a DVD release, sought to clarify his stance. Boreanaz explained to the outlet that there isn’t a reboot of Bones in the works. The actor was asked which of his previous shows would be easiest to revisit, to which he responded, "Bones. That show would be an easy, ‘Let’s put the jeans back on, they fit comfortably, let’s revisit that maybe,’” Boreanaz explained to Parade. “That’s how the answer was portrayed and people run with that, ‘Oh, my God. He would do a revival.’ It’s not really about doing the revival of it. It’s more like, ‘Hey, if it makes sense and everybody wants to come together and revisit that.’”

Boreanaz Still Has Some Ideas to Share

Speaking further, Boreanaz revealed that a recent visit to the FBI area of Quantico​​ had sparked the inspiration of what might be a good idea for how a reboot might open. The SEAL Team actor also goes on to expand on what a reboot would look like seven years down the line. His comments read:

“It would be hilarious. I think that you could take these two characters and really enjoy the banter between the two of them and how realistic and how frank Temperance Brennan can be and how gilded and how you’ve-got-to-be-kidding-me-that-this-is-happening that Booth could be as far as his opinion would be concerning today’s world. It would be a striking, striking contrast of humor and humility and it would be a very funny balance. Where would I see them? I would say our daughter Christine just got accepted into the Naval Academy. Or maybe she’s a Marine, and she’s training to be in the FBI program, and you find a dead body. And there I am getting recognized for an award. And I’ve got to get back in and Brennan’s there. I just think it would be cool. Anyhow, that’s just a thing.”

While Boreanaz's comments regarding a possible reboot have seemingly been misconstrued. His Bones co-star, on the other hand, seems quite clear about her desire to revisit the crime drama. Speaking with Collider's Christina Radish in August last year, Deschanel said, "I saw that, and I was surprised that he said that he’d be open to it because he’s always said he’s not open to it. I never really thought that would happen, just because he wouldn’t be interested." Adding, "I mean, sure, I’m open to things. I don’t know if that makes sense, but I never say never."

Bones is streaming now on Hulu.

Bones F.B.I. Special Agent Seeley Booth teams up with the Jeffersonian's top anthropologist, Dr. Temperance Brennan, to investigate cases where all that's left of the victims are their bones. Release Date September 13, 2005 Finale Year November 30, 2016 Cast Emily Deschanel , T.J. Thyne , Michaela Conlin , John Francis Daley , David Boreanaz , Tamara Taylor Seasons 12 Writers Hart Hanson Showrunner Hart Hanson Expand

